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The official website for European football

New Women's Champions League season gets under way

New Women's Champions League season gets under way
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UEFA Grassroots programmes

UEFA Grassroots Week 2026: Getting Europe active through football
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Clear Line: A guide to referee decisions in European football

Clear Line: A guide to referee decisions in European football
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We reinvest 97.5% of our net revenue back into the game

We reinvest 97.5% of our net revenue back into the game
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We're creating a sustainable future for football

We're creating a sustainable future for football
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How the UEFA Foundation supports children all over the world

How the UEFA Foundation supports children all over the world
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Matches and draws

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Women's football

Stay up to date with our women's club and national team competitions, and learn how we are developing the women's game in Europe.

Women's football

Stay up to date with our women's club and national team competitions, and learn how we are developing the women's game in Europe.
Tuesday highlights, round-up: Arsenal relief, City deny Bayern
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Tuesday highlights, round-up: Arsenal relief, City deny Bayern

What to look out for on Wednesday
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What to look out for on Wednesday

Fantasy: Check your score, update your line-up!
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Fantasy: Check your score, update your line-up!

Where to watch
Live

Where to watch

League phase squads confirmed
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League phase squads confirmed

Greenwood motivated for City's return
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Greenwood motivated for City's return

Ona Batlle relishing 'new challenge' at Arsenal
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Ona Batlle relishing 'new challenge' at Arsenal

2028 and 2029 final hosts announced
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2028 and 2029 final hosts announced

League phase: Key storylines
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League phase: Key storylines

Ticketing information by club
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Ticketing information by club

Fantasy: Standout players
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Fantasy: Standout players

Who is in the league phase?
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Who is in the league phase?

League phase fixtures, results by team
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League phase fixtures, results by team

Fantasy: All you need to know and how to play
Live

Fantasy: All you need to know and how to play

New benchmarks to boost women's football coaching across Europe
Live

New benchmarks to boost women's football coaching across Europe

League phase fixtures and results
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League phase fixtures and results

League phase draw made
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League phase draw made

Second qualifying round starts Wednesday
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Second qualifying round starts Wednesday

See who came through the third qualifying round
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See who came through the third qualifying round

Coefficient rankings

Men's Women's Futsal

Association club coefficients - 2026/27 season (EPS)

Clubs still in competition/participating clubs Clubs Bonus Check how points are calculated Pts Avg 1 Portugal POR 5/5 12.000 27.500 5.500 2 England ENG 9/9 30.000 47.500 5.277 3 Azerbaijan AZE 1/4 6.000 20.500 5.125 4 Türki̇ye TUR 4/5 12.000 25.500 5.100 5 Norway NOR 4/5 12.000 25.000 5.000
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Club coefficients - 2026/27 season

Country Check how points are calculated Pts 1 Bayern München GER 129.500 2 Arsenal ENG 127.000 3 Real Madrid ESP 122.500 4 Paris FRA 121.000 5 Inter ITA 115.000
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Association club coefficients - five-year coefficients

Country Check how points are calculated Pts 1 England ENG 103.796 2 Italy ITA 88.589 3 Spain ESP 83.243 4 Germany GER 81.545 5 France FRA 69.153
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Association club coefficients Season 2026/27

Country Total 1 England ENG 75.415 2 Spain ESP 66.999 3 France FRA 62.166 4 Germany GER 54.249 5 Italy ITA 46.249
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Club coefficients Season 2026/27

Country Check how points are calculated Pts 1 Barcelona ESP 117.000 2 OL Lyonnes FRA 98.750 3 Chelsea ENG 90.500 4 Arsenal ENG 75.000 5 Bayern GER 74.250
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Men's Futsal National Team Coefficients

Check how points are calculated Pts 1 Portugal 2969.781 2 Spain 2840.787 3 Russia* 2547.128 4 Kazakhstan 2384.943 5 Ukraine 2344.186
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UEFA Grassroots Week 2026

We shine European football's floodlights onto the foundation of the game, celebrating the joy of participation and showcasing our mission to ensure everybody, everywhere can access the sport we all love.

UEFA Grassroots Week 2026

We shine European football's floodlights onto the foundation of the game, celebrating the joy of participation and showcasing our mission to ensure everybody, everywhere can access the sport we all love.
UEFA Grassroots Week 2026: Getting Europe active through football
Live

UEFA Grassroots Week 2026: Getting Europe active through football

Our commitment to grassroots football
Live

Our commitment to grassroots football

How Greece is rebuilding football from the grassroots up
Live

How Greece is rebuilding football from the grassroots up

The impact of our Grassroots Awards winners
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The impact of our Grassroots Awards winners

Legends and Lidl helping Greek children fall in love with football
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Legends and Lidl helping Greek children fall in love with football

Our grassroots tools and programmes
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Our grassroots tools and programmes

Our innovative grassroots partnerships
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Our innovative grassroots partnerships

First Walking Football EURO Cup marks big step forward
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First Walking Football EURO Cup marks big step forward

Greece putting player well-being at the heart of elite development
Live

Greece putting player well-being at the heart of elite development

01:36
The Game That Made Us: our documentary on grassroots football
Live

The Game That Made Us: our documentary on grassroots football

UEFA Nations League

All the latest from the 2026/27 league phase.

UEFA Nations League

All the latest from the 2026/27 league phase.
Players, storylines to watch on Matchday 1
Live

Players, storylines to watch on Matchday 1

2026/27 Nations League
Live

2026/27 Nations League

All the league phase fixtures
Live

All the league phase fixtures

New Nations League system
Live

New Nations League system

Klopp, Xavi, Zidane: Spotlight on new coaches
Live

Klopp, Xavi, Zidane: Spotlight on new coaches

League phase games to look out for
Live

League phase games to look out for

Nations League roll of honour
Live

Nations League roll of honour

Nations League all-time top scorers
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Nations League all-time top scorers

New concept for men's national team competitions
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New concept for men's national team competitions

Get the official Nations League app
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Get the official Nations League app

Our work in action

From around European football

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Take Care: our new initiative for health and well-being

Take Care: our new initiative for health and well-being
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How the UEFA Foundation helps children all over the world

How the UEFA Foundation helps children all over the world
Learn more

#FootbALL: everybody is welcome!
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Learn how to "Be a Referee!"

Learn how to "Be a Referee!"
Learn more