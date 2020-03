The official website for European football

Club coefficients

Real Madrid (ESP) 134.000

Barcelona (ESP) 124.000

Bayern (GER) 123.000

Atlético (ESP) 123.000

Juventus (ITA) 115.000

Man. City (ENG) 112.000

Paris (FRA) 102.000

Liverpool (ENG) 99.000

Arsenal (ENG) 91.000

Man. United (ENG) 90.000

Association club coefficients

Spain 98.997

England 87.748

Germany 70.927

Italy 67.939

France 56.415

Portugal 49.449

Russia 45.549

Belgium 37.900

Netherlands 35.750

Ukraine 34.100

The UEFA club coefficient rankings are based on the results of all European clubs in UEFA club competition. The association club coefficient or country rankings take into account the results of all clubs from each association and are used to determine the number of entries an association is granted for forthcoming seasons.