The official website for European football
Matches and draws
Women's football
Stay up to date with our women's club and national team competitions, and learn how we are developing the women's game in Europe.
Women's football
Stay up to date with our women's club and national team competitions, and learn how we are developing the women's game in Europe.
Coefficient rankings
Association club coefficients - 2026/27 season (EPS)
Last updated:
Club coefficients - 2026/27 season
Last updated:
Association club coefficients - five-year coefficients
Last updated:
Association club coefficients Season 2026/27
Last updated:
Club coefficients Season 2026/27
Last updated:
Men's Futsal National Team Coefficients
Last updated:
UEFA Grassroots Week 2026
We shine European football's floodlights onto the foundation of the game, celebrating the joy of participation and showcasing our mission to ensure everybody, everywhere can access the sport we all love.
UEFA Grassroots Week 2026
We shine European football's floodlights onto the foundation of the game, celebrating the joy of participation and showcasing our mission to ensure everybody, everywhere can access the sport we all love.
UEFA Nations League
All the latest from the 2026/27 league phase.
UEFA Nations League
All the latest from the 2026/27 league phase.