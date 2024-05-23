UEFA Champions League: 2023/24 season in numbers

Another stellar season in which the best of the best showcased their talents on the ultimate stage concludes at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

UEFA.com casts its eyes over the standout statistics from another absorbing UEFA Champions League campaign.

1 João Mário scored the first hat-trick by a Benfica player in the Champions League era when he buried three goals against Inter on Matchday 5,﻿ while Paris won a UEFA competition tie after losing at home in the first leg for the first time at the eighth attempt. They also became the first French team to progress in a two-legged tie in the competition after losing the home opener.

2 Manchester United lost two games at the start of a Champions League group stage for the first time, while Joselu became the third player to score two goals after coming off the bench in a semi-final in the Champions League era, following Rodrygo for Real Madrid against Manchester City in 2022 and Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool against Barcelona in 2019.

3 The Red Devils scored three goals in all three of their Group A away games but came away with a solitary point. Their rivals Manchester City scored three goals in all six of their group matches, winning every one.

4 Lazio's Ivan Provedel became the fourth goalkeeper to score in the Champions League, joining Hans-Jörg Butt, Sinan Bolat and Vincent Enyeama on Matchday 1.

5 In their 6-0 victory against Lens on Matchday 5, Arsenal became the first team in Champions League history to have five different scorers in the first half of a match. Meanwhile, this was the fifth successive season in which a Brazilian player has scored two goals in a Champions League quarter-final match – Philippe Coutinho for Bayern (2019/20), Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid (2020/21), Roberto Firmino for Liverpool (2021/22), Rodrygo for Madrid (2022/23) and Raphinha for Barcelona in (2023/24).

6 Carlo Ancelotti reached his sixth Champions League final as a coach (2003, 2005 and 2007 with AC Milan; 2014, 2022 and 2024 with Real Madrid) – the most of any coach in the history of the European Cup/Champions League.

7 Manchester City finished top of their group for the seventh season in a row. They also became the first team to score three goals or more in seven consecutive Champions League matches, stretching that run to nine games in the quarter-finals.

8 Bayern striker Harry Kane and Paris forward Kylian Mbappé lead the way in the 2023/24 Champions League top scorers' race with eight goals apiece.

10 Manchester City became the first English club, and only the third overall, to win ten successive Champions League matches when they beat Copenhagen in their round of 16 second leg. Only Bayern (15) have managed a longer winning streak.

12 Real Madrid are unbeaten in their 12 matches in the competition this season (W8 D4) and this is the first time they have reached a European Cup/Champions League final without losing a game. They have also now won their last 12 Champions League quarter-final ties.

14 The quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City was only the second Champions League knockout match to contain three goals in the opening 14 minutes. The previous time also involved City, against Tottenham in April 2019 when it was 2-2 after 11 minutes.

16 Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (16 years and 83 days) became the youngest player to start a Champions League game on Matchday 2, beating the record of Celestine Babayaro for Anderlecht in 1994 by three days. Yamal then became the youngest to player to feature in a knockout stage match (16 years and 223 days) at Napoli in the last 16 and the youngest to start a Champions League quarter-final match (16 years and 272 days) in their first leg away to Paris.

17 Bayern's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen on Matchday 5 halted their 17-game winning streak in group stage matches, while Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí (17 years and 50 days) became the youngest player to make his debut as a starter in the knockout stage, beating the previous record of David Alaba for Bayern against Fiorentina in 2010.

23 Phil Foden (23 years and 261 days) became the youngest English player to reach 50 Champions League appearances when he featured against Copenhagen in the round of 16.

25 On Matchday 2, Álvaro Morata became only the third Spanish player to reach 25 Champions League goals, after Raúl González (71) and Fernando Morientes (33). He has since extended his tally to 28.

32 There were 32 goals in the quarter-finals – the most ever at that stage in the Champions League era.

35 Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski became the oldest player to score in both legs of a Champions League round of 16 tie (35 years and 204 days), beating the previous record of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema against Liverpool last season.

36.3 Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund hit a top speed of 36.3 km/h – the fastest of any player in the group stage. The only player to beat that in the knockout stage was Paris defender Nuno Mendes, who clocked 37.2 km/h.

37 Aged 37 years and 38 days, Olivier Giroud became the oldest French scorer in Champions League history on Matchday 4. Sergio Ramos then became the competition's oldest Spanish scorer on Matchday 5, aged 37 years and 244 days.

39 Manchester City have scored in all 39 home matches they have played in the Champions League group stage.

41 Pepe became the first outfield player to make an appearance in the competition at the age of 41 in the round of 16 second leg at Arsenal. His added-time header in Porto's 2-0 group stage defeat of Antwerp on Matchday 4 had already made him the competition's oldest-ever goalscorer at 40 years and 254 days.

50 Paris have now scored in their last 50 Champions League group stage matches, a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in November 2015. Meanwhile, Christian Pulišić became the first man from the United States to make 50 appearances in the competition, and Harry Kane became the first English player to score 50 goals in UEFA club competitions.

51 Kylian Mbappé led the way for attempts at goal and shots on target this season, racking up 51 and 26 in those respective categories.

58 Manuel Neuer kept his 58th clean sheet in the Champions League in the quarter-final second leg against Arsenal, surpassing the previous record set by Iker Casillas. He also became the oldest German player to make an appearance in a Champions League semi-final when contesting the first leg against Real Madrid (38 years and 34 days).

60 Dortmund’s 4-2 home win against Atlético de Madrid was the first time they had scored four goals in a quarter-final match in this competition for 60 years, going back to a 4-0 away win against Dukla Praha in the 1963/64 season.

74 Following the late turnaround in their semi-final decider against Bayern, Real Madrid have only failed to score in one of their last 74 Champions League matches at home.

93.6 Manchester City boasted the highest passing accuracy of all this season's teams, with 93.6% of passes completed. Pep Guardiola's men also had the greatest amount of possession, averaging 68.1% per game.

100 Robert Lewandowski's goal against Antwerp on Matchday 1 took him to 100 goals in UEFA club competition (including qualifying); he is just the third player to reach a century after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

108 Ebrima Colley became the first Gambian to score in the Champions League when he registered for Young Boys against Leipzig on Matchday 6, with Gambia becoming the 108th different nation to have a scorer in the competition.

145.6 Copenhagen forward Rasmus Falk covered 79.4km of ground across the group stage – the most of any player – but the leader over the entire campaign was Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, who racked up 145.6km in their run to the last four.

150 Sergio Ramos, Luka Modrić, Thomas Müller and Ivan Rakitić became the latest players to reach 150 UEFA club competition appearances, with the first two hitting the milestone on Matchday 3, Müller achieving the same on Matchday 5 and Rakitić joining them on Matchday 6. Bayern's Müller, in the quarter-final first leg against Arsenal, and Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, in the semi-final return against Bayern, became the sixth and seventh players to reach 150 Champions League appearances.

200 Carlo Ancelotti made history in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City in their quarter-final opener, becoming the first coach to take charge of 200 matches in the competition.

373 There have been 373 goals scored this season ahead of the final at an average of 3.01 goals per game, with 296 coming in the group stage.

529 Heading into the final, Dortmund have won back possession 529 times across the season – 40 more than any other team. Salzburg topped that metric in the group stage with 276 ball recoveries. BVB have also made more successful tackles (108) than any other team. Mats Hummels – with 114 ball recoveries and 34 tackles won – is the season's top performer in both categories.

10,000 Ramos scored the 10,000th goal in the Champions League during Sevilla's 3-2 defeat by PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 5.

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

