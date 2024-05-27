Marco Reus on emotional Dortmund farewell ahead of UEFA Champions League final – interview

Following 12 seasons and over 400 appearances in the famous yellow and black jersey, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus will bid farewell to the club on the biggest stage of all as he prepares to feature for the final time in BVB's UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley on 1 June.

Speaking to UEFA.com, the veteran midfielder reflected on what playing for Dortmund has meant to him as he looks to say goodbye in style by collecting a winners' medal.

On leaving Dortmund

Dortmund means everything to me. Playing for a club for 12 years, it has to mean something. You don't stay just because of the name or the money. You need to feel comfortable, have a good environment and have great team-mates.

The fans play a huge role as well. Leaving means knowing you won't find the same elsewhere, so you think two or three times before making such a decision. The fans are a big part of why I stayed so long, but also because I always felt needed here – that is an important factor.

On favourite Champions League memories

The last game, the semi-final second leg in Paris, was a highlight. When you're in the semi-finals, it's clear the goal is to reach the final. Achieving that takes a lot of pressure off.

We didn't have the immense pressure that other clubs might have, who aim to reach and win the final every year. For us, being in the final again for the first time since 2013 and 1997 is something special for the club and the region. It's indescribable to be in the final, as it's the pinnacle of club football. There's a great sense of anticipation and we're excited.

On returning to Wembley

The last final at Wembley [the 2013 defeat by Bayern] was 11 years ago, and it's a different opposition, different players as well, so it's not about revenge, it's just about the anticipation. Now the objective is to win the trophy because we cannot imagine how things could be the very next day here [in Dortmund]. It's just about the next 90 minutes, possibly 120 minutes, which will decide [the outcome].

With time, you become more experienced, you can prepare better than when you are only 20 years old. But I think it's normal that everyone will feel a bit nervous and tense, that's the way it is.

On Real Madrid

You know what awaits you. Their players are used to these moments; they must be less nervous, but this doesn't decide whether you win the game or not, because it will be decided on the pitch. They have strong players in every position, they play very calm football, they press very high, they run a lot, but it all depends on the momentum. We will analyse them really well.

We will need to be in top form on the day; in a final, you need that bit of luck as well and, of course, you need to convert your chances. But it's a one-off game and anything is possible – we must believe, we will believe, and we will have tremendous support behind us for this final.

On summing up his farewell

Wonderful. I would say there is nothing better than playing your last game in a Champions League final and winning it. Starting with a Champions League final at Wembley in 2013 and finishing with one in 2024 for your last game: there are worse ways to end a Dortmund career.