UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League final in photos

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Take a look at the story of the final through our photo gallery, presented by OPPO.

Getty Images

This season, UEFA.com has again been telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.

Here we take a look at how the final panned out, brought to you by OPPO.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, June 1, 2024