Vinícius Júnior named 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season

Monday, June 3, 2024

The Real Madrid forward takes the award after spearheading his team to glory.

Champions League Player of the Season: Vinícius Júnior

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior as the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

Vinícius Júnior turned in a series of sensational displays for Madrid across their victorious campaign, chipping in with six goals in all, including the clincher in the final against Dortmund.

"I'm very happy to be able to win another Champions League with this club, which has given me so much," said the Brazilian international after the Wembley showpiece. "It's an incredible thing. Not everyone can experience it and win it so many times."

Vinícius Júnior's 2023/24 Champions League stats

Appearances: 10
Minutes played: 901
Goals: 6
Assists: 5
Distance covered: 99.3km
Top speed: 34.7km/h

