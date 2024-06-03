UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Jude Bellingham named 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season

Monday, June 3, 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named Young Player of the Season for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham as the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stunning debut season in the Spanish capital, culminating in Saturday night's UEFA Champions League triumph against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

"I've always dreamed of playing in these games," said the 20-year-old England midfielder. "I can't put it into words. It's the best night of my life. It's got to be up there in terms of the perfect season. I can't have dreamed it much better than this. I'm so grateful to my team-mates, my family, the team behind the scenes: the physios, everyone there. This is a massive group effort."

Bellingham's 2023/24 Champions League stats

Appearances: 11
Minutes played: 993
Goals: 4
Assists: 5
Passing accuracy: 90.5%
Distance covered: 117.5km

