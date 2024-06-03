2023/24 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season
Monday, June 3, 2024
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season.
The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on performances in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)
Defenders
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)
Mats Hummels (Dortmund)
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund)
Midfielders
Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund)
Vitinha (Paris)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Forwards
Phil Foden (Man City)
Harry Kane (Bayern)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)