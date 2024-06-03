2023/24 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on performances in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)

Defenders

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Mats Hummels (Dortmund)

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund)

Midfielders

Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund)

Vitinha (Paris)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards

Phil Foden (Man City)

Harry Kane (Bayern)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)