Cristiano Ronaldo honoured as UEFA Champions League All-Time Top Scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, has been honoured with a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the world's most prestigious competition.

Ronaldo's achievements in Europe's premier club competition – over the course of more than 18 years – were recognised during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony on Thursday 29 August at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The former Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances. He is 11 goals clear of Lionel Messi and 46 ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski at the top of the scoring charts.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate." Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Ronaldo has finished seven separate Champions League seasons as leading scorer – more than any other player – spanning from his eight goals in Manchester United’s triumphant 2007/08 campaign to his 15-goal haul when Real Madrid claimed their third straight title in 2017/18. He also holds the record for most goals in a single Champions League season having found the net 17 times in 2013/14, including in the extra-time win against Atlético de Madrid in the final.

The Portugal forward has won the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid – making him the first five-time winner in the competition’s history since 1992 – and is the only player to have scored in three separate Champions League finals (2008, 2014, 2017).

Cristiano Ronaldo through the years

He also holds the record for longest Champions League scoring streak having struck in 11 successive matches from June 2017 to April 2018. Ronaldo has also scored an astounding eight Champions League hat-tricks.

The multiple Ballon d'Or and UEFA Men's Player of the Year recipient is also the all-time leading scorer in all UEFA club competition (145 goals, 197 appearances) as well as the most prolific ever player in men's international football (130 goals, 212 appearances).

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CAREER IN NUMBERS

Appearances: 183

Goals: 140

Wins: 5 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Top scorer: 7 times (2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15*, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

Most goals in a single season: 17 (2013/14)

Longest scoring streak: 11 games

*Joint-top scorer with Lionel Messi and Neymar