2024 Ballon d'Or awards nominees revealed

Following the partnership announced at the end of last year between UEFA and Groupe Amaury, proprietor of the media companies France Football and L'Équipe, to co-organise the renowned Ballon d'Or from 2024, the nominees for this year's awards have been unveiled.

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or is the most distinguished accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of their outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

The 68th edition of the awards ceremony will take place on Monday 28 October at the grandiose Théâtre du Châtelet, located at the Place du Châtelet in Paris.

The 2024 awards will include the following:

• The Men's Ballon d'Or®

• The Women's Ballon d'Or®

• The Kopa Trophy (best player under 21 years of age)

• The Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)

• The Men's Club of the Year Trophy

• The Women's Club of the Year Trophy

• The Men's Coach of the Year Trophy

• The Women's Coach of the Year Trophy

• The Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the previous season)

Men's Coach of the Year and Women's Coach of the Year are new trophies that have been added to the list of prizes this year, recognising the invaluable contribution of coaches to success on the pitch.

The 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or® are:

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)

Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)

Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)

Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )

Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)

William Saliba (France, Arsenal)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

The 30 nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or® are:

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais) Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern München)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)

Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)

Lauren James (England, Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)

Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern München)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)

Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern München)

The ten nominees for the Yashin Trophy are:

Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (France, Milan)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

The ten nominees for the Kopa Trophy are:

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, Manchester United)

Arda Güler (Türkiye, Real Madrid)

Karim Konaté (Ivory Coast, Salzburg)

Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)

João Neves (Portugal, Benfica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)

Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

The six nominees for the Men's Coach of the Year Trophy are:

Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)

Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)

Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina national team)

The six nominees for the Women's Coach of the Year Trophy are:

Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais / Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil national team)

Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)

Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

The five nominees for the Men's Club of the Year Trophy are:

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Girona (Spain)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

The five nominees for the Women's Club of the Year Trophy are:

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

NJ/NY Gotham (USA)

Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

