Champions League top scorers: Gyökeres, Kane, Lewandowski, Raphinha tied on five goals

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres and Barcelona duo Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were all on the mark on Matchday 4 to join Harry Kane as competition leading scorer with five goals.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Raphinha (Barcelona) 4 Jonathan David (Lille)

4 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) 3 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Benfica)

3 Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

3 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

3 Erling Haaland (Man City)

3 Sandro Kulenović (GNK Dinamo)

3 Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord)

3 Tijjani Reijnders (Milan)

3 Benjamin Šeško (Leipzig)

3 Abdallah Sima (Brest)

3 Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

3 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Kane, who also finished joint top of the 2023/24 top scorer rankings, has led the way from the off having opened his account for this season with a four-goal haul against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1. The Bayern München striker then added to his tally at Barcelona on Matchday 3.

He was joined on five goals by Gyökeres when the Swedish international registered a hat-trick in the 4-1 defeat of Manchester City on the opening night of Matchday 4.

The following evening, Lewandowski struck twice and Raphinha once in Barcelona's 5-2 defeat of Crvena Zvezda to make it a four-way tie at the top of the scoring charts.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

3 Arne Engels (Celtic)

3 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

3 Jules Koundé (Barcelona)

3 Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)

3 Marko Pjaca (GNK Dinamo)

3 Raphinha (Barcelona)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24

Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24

Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

