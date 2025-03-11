Champions League top scorers: Raphinha leads the way

Barcelona forward Raphinha is out on his own as the top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League with 11 goals as the race heats up.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 11 Raphinha (Barcelona)



10 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

10 Harry Kane (Bayern München)



9 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)



8 Erling Haaland (Man City)



7 Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

7 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

7 Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

7 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)



The Brazilian international netted eight in the league phase, including a superb hat-trick in a victory over Bayern München on Matchday 3. His fine scoring run continued into the knockout phase as he scored three goals across both legs of a 4-1 aggregate win against Benfica in the round of 16.

Following closely behind Raphinha are Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Bayern München's Harry Kane. Guirassy has scored or assisted in nine of his team's 11 games in the tournament so far and has a total of ten goals. He has the chance to leapfrog Raphinha when BVB face Lille in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday. Kane, meanwhile, grabbed three goals across his side's 5-0 aggregate win over Bundesliga rivals Leverkusen in the round of 16 to join Guirassy on ten.

Raphinha's Barça team-mate Robert Lewandowski was top scorer at the end of the league phase with nine goals, but he has not yet managed to add to that tally in the knockouts,

Erling Haaland lies just behind the frontrunners on eight goals, but the Norwegian forward will not be able to add his tally after Manchester City were defeated 6-3 on aggregate in their knockout phase play-off tie with Real Madrid.

Five players are on seven goals: Atleti's Julián Alvarez, Ousmane Dembélé of Paris, Real Madrid forwards Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior and Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, whose team have now been eliminated.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

6 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

5 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

5 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

5 Raphinha (Barcelona)

5 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24

Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24

Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24

Vangelis Pavlidis – Benfica 4-5 Barcelona, 21/01/25

Ousmane Dembélé – Stuttgart 1-4 Paris, 29/01/25

Lautaro Martínez – Inter 3-0 Monaco, 29/01/25

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic, 29/01/25

Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid 3-1 Man City, 19/02/25

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

