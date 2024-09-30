Champions League: Ollie Watkins excited about Aston Villa's clash with Bayern München

Ollie Watkins has seen his career reach new heights in the past few years, but the Aston Villa striker still has more to experience - starting with what could be the biggest club game of his career.

Watkins has had a remarkable rise over the last decade, progressing from playing non-league football in England, to starring for Aston Villa in the Premier League, and scoring a pivotal goal for England in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

Now, he’s tuning up for Aston Villa’s first home game in the UEFA Champions League for 41 years, with a much-anticipated showdown against Bayern München on Wednesday 2 October.

The significant encounter has some extra historical context as well - doubling as a rematch of Villa's famous 1982 European Cup final triumph over Bayern München - and Watkins knows how important the game will be.

“It will be unbelievable, I’m sure,” said Watkins. “The first Champions League game at Villa Park in so many years. It’s massive for the fans, and obviously us as players. It’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase what we can do again on the biggest stage.

“Last season, we had a lot of good nights at Villa Park [in the UEFA Conference League] and the atmosphere was top. The fans made it really special so I’m sure they’re going to make it extra special since it’s the first Champions League game in a long time.”

For the 28-year-old, it’s been a long journey since a game he remembers as being his first big clash; a 2014 non-league Conference South clash between Weston-super-Mare, where Watkins was playing on loan, and Ebbsfleet United.

“It was my first real, proper game against a big team. I think they were top of the league at the time, they had a really big budget, we were fighting to stay up and that was a big stage for me at that point and I played really well.

“I scored and you kind of get a sense of belief and a bit more confidence about you, so then I felt like I was ready for the next step.”

Those steps included a stint at Brentford before moving to Aston Villa, where he scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, as well as eight in the Conference League, and that pivotal semifinal goal for England.

Now, with Watkins at the peak of his career and Villa at their highest point in 40 years, he believes he and the team won’t be overawed by the occasion against the German giants.

“I have been through highs and lows at this club and now it’s nice that the team and myself are collectively on a high and kind of riding that wave.

“It’s the biggest stage so you’re going to play against the biggest teams. But those are the sort of draws you want if you want to test yourself against the best and we are all really looking forward to it.”

Aston Villa played their first UEFA Champions League game in 41 years against Young Boys Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Aston Villa started their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Young Boys in Switzerland, and Watkins credits manager Unai Emery - who has won four UEFA Europa League titles and has plenty of Champions League experience - with setting up the team for European success.

“We’re in capable hands with our manager. He’s experienced Champions League football at the highest level, so whenever he puts out a game plan, we always trust what he’s going to do, but also he’s implemented a style that all the lads are fully taking to and we’re confident that if we play to the best of our ability then we can hurt the very best.

“We’re just going to enjoy the experience and work hard to beat the teams that are in front of us and try to go all the way.”