Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 2

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA technical observer panel, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Matchday 2 Team of the Week

Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa

Became the first goalkeeper since March to earn a clean sheet against Bayern, his seven saves including eye-catching stops from Michael Olise and crucially – at the very last – Harry Kane.

Tiago Santos, Lille

Lille's right-back shone against Real Madrid, his defensive contribution including six recoveries and six interceptions. He was evidently undaunted by the star names in the opposition line-up, winning 64% of his 11 duels.

Ryan Flamingo, PSV Eindhoven

Among the right-sided centre-backs in action this week, Flamingo stood out for his defensive numbers – including six recoveries and three interceptions, along with 17 tackles and duels. He used the ball well too, making seven progressive passes.

Mohammed Salisu, Monaco

He was the only left-sided centre-back to find the net this week, his header sparking Monaco's late comeback in Zagreb. On top of that was his involvement in a huge number of duels – and his nine ball recoveries.

Davide Zappacosta, Atalanta

The wing-back excelled against Shakhtar with an assist and two key passes. His 16 progressive ball carries highlighted the attacking impetus he provided, and he worked hard off the ball too, with five recoveries.

Florentino, Benfica

Helped provide the platform for Benfica's impressive win against Atlético de Madrid with his solid defensive work in midfield, which included nine ball recoveries and interceptions as the visitors were limited to an xG of 0.24.

Quinten Timber, Feyenoord

Played a pivotal role in the 3-2 win in Girona, his industrious efforts highlighted by an impressive 71% success rate from his 14 duels. With his pressing work high up the pitch, he also won his team a penalty.

Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund

His first-half treble against Celtic earned the Dortmund speedster both Player of the Match and Player of the Week prizes. It was not just his goals either: he won six of his eight duels and also worked hard defensively, with eight recoveries and interceptions.

Raphinha, Barcelona

"A real captain's performance" is how the UEFA technical observer summed up the Brazilian's sparking display against Young Boys as he delivered a goal and an assist along with five key passes, "driving his team with a great work rate, intensity, attitude and quality".

Abdallah Sima, Brest

After scoring Brest's winner on Matchday 1, he continued the debutants' dream start with two more goals at Salzburg. "A constant threat", according to the UEFA observer, he linked up well with Ludovic Ajorque and showcased his pace, energy and desire when running from deep to score his first goal. His hard work out of possession, meanwhile, was reflected by his seven ball recoveries.

Dušan Vlahović, Juventus

Was pivotal to ten-man Juve's comeback victory in Leipzig with two superb goals – the first a product of his clever movement, the second an amazing strike from distance. "In a tight contest, he was the player who changed the game," said the observer.