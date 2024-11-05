UEFA Champions League: What to look out for in every game on Wednesday of Matchday 4

The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday with 18 more teams in Matchday 4 action.

UEFA.com details the key stats and storylines as we reach the halfway mark in the new-look league phase.

Wednesday 6 November

Champions League leaders Aston Villa travel to face Club Brugge after defeating Bologna 2-0 at Villa Park. Second half goals from John McGinn and Jhon Durán lifted the home side to a third win in as many games and resolute defending earned them a third consecutive clean sheet. Unai Emery's side will not be resting on their laurels, though. "He [Emery] wants us to keep raising the bar every game. He always challenges us during the game," midfielder Youri Tielemans said after the game.

Club Brugge were pegged back by Milan after their Matchday 2 win over Sturm Graz, but manager Nicky Hayen took some positives from the 3-1 defeat: "Until it became 2-1, we played well, but then our energy ran out." Returning to the Jan Breydelstadion after two games on the road, will the home crowd add the necessary zip to the Belgian side?

Did you know?

Aston Villa have only won one of their four encounters with Belgian sides in UEFA competitions, beating Anderlecht on their way to European Cup glory in 1982.

Aston VIlla's Dennis Mortimer (left) and Kenny Swain with the European Cup in 1982 Bob Thomas Sports Photography

Shakhtar remain on a single point after a narrow loss at the Emirates, but the Ukrainian side are taking encouragement from a positive showing. Forward Georgiy Sudakov believes they "deserved to score at least once," while his coach Marino Pušić was "very, very proud of the performance."

While Shakhtar are winless, their Matchday 4 opponents Young Boys are yet to tally a point. After heavy defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona, the Swiss side provided sterner opposition against Inter, who scraped a 1-0 win. Despite their defensive improvement, Young Boys are yet to find the answer to their attacking woes. Alongside Shakhtar, the Swiss champions are one of four teams who have failed to score through three games. Interim manager Joël Magnin lamented the frail finishing on display against Inter, saying: "We had 19 shots but only two on target. That’s not enough."

Did you know?

Shakhtar have won eight of their 11 encounters with Swiss sides in UEFA competitions, including a win over Young Boys in 2016.

Sparta Praha suffered the first defeat of their campaign as they fell 5-0 to Man City. The Czechian side sit 21st, but remain upbeat despite the heavy defeat. Coach Lars Friis called Man City "the best team in the world," and praised his side for the way they competed with them in the first half, which ended 1-0.

Champions League newcomers Brest have made a strong impression in the Champions League, placed fifth after an undefeated start to the league phase. A draw with Bundesliga holders Leverkusen extended that run last time out and added to the growing reputation of the French side. "We're not scared of anyone – it is our responsibility to show our teeth," said midfielder Hugo Magnetti.

Did you know?

Sparta Praha have won just two of their 15 meetings with French sides in UEFA competitions, their last victory coming against Toulouse in 2007.

Former Bayern marksman Robert Lewandowski was on target as Barcelona handed Vincent Kompany's side their second straight Champions League loss. "We have to go away and learn from this," resolved Harry Kane, scorer of Bayern's only goal during the 4-1 defeat. Despite only tallying three points, the stats paint a more positive picture for the German side, who rank second for possession (63%), joint-second for goals scored (10), and fourth for passing accuracy (90.3%).

Matchday 4 opponents Benfica suffered their first setback of the campaign, losing 3-1 to Feyenoord after wins over Atleti and Crvena Zvezda. "The thing to regret is the way we conceded the goals," said coach Bruno Lage, who was otherwise pleased with his team's performance.

Did you know?

Bayern are undefeated against Benfica in all ten of their UEFA competition meetings (W7 D3).

Inter return to the Stadio San Siro with their unbeaten record intact after defeating Young Boys 1-0 in Bern. Marcus Thuram struck in stoppage time to snatch the win, leading Simone Inzaghi to hail the character of his side: "The team believed until the end and we managed to win it as a result."

Arsenal travel to Milan after a 1-0 home win over Shakhtar, with longtime fans carrying fond memories of their last European meeting with Inter. The London club emerged 5-1 victors at the Stadio San Siro in November 2003 and have a strong record against Italian sides in UEFA competitions, losing just eight of 36 encounters. Manager Mikel Arteta will hardly be complacent, though, having voiced his admiration for Inzaghi in the past. "What Inter have done in recent seasons is nothing short of extraordinary," the 42-year-old has said.

Did you know?

The last and only UEFA competition meetings between Arsenal and Inter came in the 2003/04 Champions League group stages, with each side claiming an away win.

Thierry Henry celebrates his second goal in the 5-1 win Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Feyenoord made it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 victory over Benfica in Lisbon. Beaten just once in the Dutch first division, but eight points and three places behind league leaders PSV, the Rotterdam club had less possession and fewer attempts and attacks than their Portuguese opponents, though they compensated with clinical finishing – 19-year-old forward Antoni Milambo striking twice to move joint-third in the competition's scoring charts. "We scored some really beautiful goals," said coach Brian Priske.

Salzburg's start to the campaign has been less encouraging. The Austrian side are without a point and yet to score while conceding nine, including two in their most recent defeat to GNK Dinamo. "It is clear that we have to improve," said coach Pep Lijnders, who was appointed in July.

Did you know?

Feyenoord have lost just twice in their 15 contests this term (W8 D5).

Barcelona travel to Belgrade with a spring in their step after following up their 4-1 win over Bayern in the Champions League with a 4-0 victory over historic rivals Real Madrid in La Liga. "How we created the chances and also how we finished them was unbelievable," said coach Hansi Flick, who has taken them top in La Liga in his first season in charge. Their opponents are one of six sides without a point in the league phase and there were little signs of tides turning during the 5-1 loss to Monaco on Matchday 3. "We played a dominant team in every aspect. We had to constantly find solutions, but we didn't manage to do it," said coach Vladan Milojević.

Did you know?

All four of the previous European meetings between Crvena Zvezda and Barcelona came in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, with the Catalan club winning three and drawing one.

The Parc des Princes is the stage for the first Champions League meeting between Paris and Atleti, with both sides looking to improve on mixed starts to the campaign. The hosts came from behind to draw 1-1 against PSV in their last game, but coach Luis Enrique was left unsatisfied. "We are hurting, because we deserved a better result," the 54-year-old said. Diego Simeone's Atleti will have a similarly bitter feeling about their campaign, suffering their second straight loss at home against Lille as they struggled to convert their chances. "In the Champions League you pay for not taking your chances," said Julián Alvarez, who scored his first Champions League goal for his new club during the 3-1 defeat.

Did you know?

Atleti's loss to Lille was only their second against a French side in UEFA competitions, having won nine and drawn a further five.

Stuttgart are growing in confidence on their return to the Champions League, taking three points against Juventus in Turin after earning their first points against Sparta Praha. "Playing in the Champions League is great, but it's a new situation for players, so we have to take it game-by-game," said coach Sebastian Hoeness after the dramatic 1-0 win.

Matchday 4 opponents Atalanta are one of five teams yet to concede in the league phase, and the Italian side boast an undefeated record of one win and two draws as they travel to Germany. They were kept at bay by Celtic in their last fixture, with coach Gian Piero Gasperini feeling his attacking talents were not in full flow. "When all our attackers are at their best, we will be a more complete team," the Europa League winning coach said.

Did you know?

Stuttgart have only won two of their ten meetings with Italian sides in UEFA competitions.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

When are the UEFA Champions League league phase matches being played? Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Further ahead

On Matchday 5, Liverpool and Real Madrid meet at Anfield after clashing in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals. The Spanish club won on both occasions.

German champions Leverkusen face Italian champions Inter in Germany.

Bayern host Paris in a rematch of the 2020 Champions League final, which the German side won 1-0.