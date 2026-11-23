Whether you are calculating qualification scenarios, exploring head-to-head possibilities, or mapping your team's route to the final, the UEFA Champions League Results Simulator gives you the answers. Make informed predictions using our comprehensive tool that factors in live scorelines, official UEFA tiebreaker rules and group dynamics.

Simulate the results!

How to use the Champions League Results Simulator

The results simulator is free and easy to use:

Enter predicted scores: Fill in your predicted results for the remaining matches. You can even simulate final results based on live scores while games are ongoing.

View updated standings: Watch as the league table adjusts based on your inputs.

Explore knockout scenarios: Switch to 'Bracket View' to see potential matchups in the knockout phase.

Ready to calculate your team's Champions League future?

View current standings and start predicting now!

Where teams are level on points, the simulator takes into account criteria a to h of article 18 of the competition regulations – criteria i and j are not included.

Standings are only final once validated by UEFA.