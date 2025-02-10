adidas and UEFA unveil new official ball for UEFA Champions League knockout phase

Munich is the inspiration behind the design of the new adidas Pro Ball Munich which will be used in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, up to and including the final.

The design celebrates Munich's status as the gateway to the Bavarian Alps and features the Champions League stars in white alongside hexagons in a striking green and copper, a nod to the colours of the rooftops and buildings seen throughout the city. Within the green and copper block panels are small graphics celebrating some of Bavaria's most recognisable features – the Alps, the Palatine Lion, edelweiss flowers, the Waldlerhaus, the English Garden and hops, a popular crop in the region.

This season's official match ball has featured a range of technological innovations. An innovative PRISMA surface with a debossing pattern delivers improved precision and swerve. An outer texture coating offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded seamless construction is built for ultimate performance.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking CTR-CORE within the ball – tuned for accuracy and consistency – supports fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention. The core consists of two components – a zero-waste bladder containing renewable, natural rubber, and the carcass made from a double patched PES fabric giving the bladder its strength and shape.

As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the 2024/25 crop are made from more bio-based substances than any previous Champions League official balls. Each layer of the balls has been adjusted to include materials such as corn fibre, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber, without impacting its performance.

The on-going partnership between adidas and Common Goal will see 1% of all global net sales from adidas footballs – including this latest release – contribute towards initiatives driving lasting social change for under-served communities, helping to create a better and more inclusive future through football.

The new official match ball will be available to purchase from today via adidas stores, selected retail stores, and online at adidas.com.