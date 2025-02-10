UEFA launches next generation of UEFA.tv, bringing fans closer than ever to the action and their favourite players

UEFA's free live and on-demand streaming platform, UEFA.tv has relaunched, boasting a revamped interface, advanced platform capabilities and an expanded content offering. Football fans can now enjoy more behind-the-scenes access, exciting new lifestyle series that go beyond the pitch, extended match highlights and much more.

As the knockout phases of UEFA's men’s club competitions kick off this week, fans will be more informed and engaged than ever thanks to dedicated match previews, pre- and post-match press conferences, insightful post-match interviews, extended highlights, and captivating Matchday Moments videos that provide the latest standings and league table reviews.

UEFA.tv's live streaming of UEFA's youth, women's and futsal competitions features a new and improved interactive data timeline enabling fans to rewatch key match events including goals, penalties, substitutions and more.

Fans can now explore UEFA's growing collection of original programming and documentaries, including My Game, Equals, Outraged, Man in the Middle, and more, in the newly introduced Originals section. This dedicated hub showcases UEFA's expanding line-up of compelling content, while the addition of new "download-to-go" functionality will enable fans to enjoy long-form UEFA.tv programming anytime, anywhere – even offline.

The revamped UEFA.tv also features expanded fan-facing functionality including an enhanced video player, DVR and picture-in-picture capabilities, content recommendations and more.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “We are excited to unveil the reimagined UEFA.tv, now offering a vastly expanded content offering and state-of-the-art features that transform the way fans experience football and UEFA competitions. This relaunch represents a significant step forward in our dedication to innovation and our mission to deliver high-quality, personalised, and seamless streaming to football enthusiasts worldwide."

UEFA.tv remains free with a MyUEFA account and available on web, iPhone and Android mobile and tablet, Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 & 5 consoles, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.