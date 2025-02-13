What time is the Champions League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw where you are?

The top eight sides in the league phase qualify automatically for the round of 16, where they are joined by the eight winners of the two-legged knockout phase play-offs, which are new to the competition in 2024/25.

From the knockout phase play-offs onwards the tournament is a bracket with potential opponents in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals also pre-defined by pairings which are determined by teams' final league positions.

For example, teams that finished first and second in the league phase face the winners of the knockout phase play-off ties involving the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th-placed teams in the round of 16; teams that finish third or fourth will be drawn against the winners of the knockout phase play-off ties involving the 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th-placed teams, and so on.