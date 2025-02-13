Champions League Team of the Week: Knockout phase play-offs first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA technical observer panel, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris)

The Italian kept his third clean sheet of this European campaign and though he only had to save three shots, the high quality of those stops was measured by him ranking first on the 'Goals Save Above Average' metric.

Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

On his Champions League debut, the 18-year-old was named the best defender of the Feyenoord-Milan game by the UEFA observer, making 21 defensive actions and standing firm when the opposition ran at him.

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern München)

The French centre-back was strong defensively, winning his duels, making six clearances and displaying composure on the ball too – his passing ability highlighted by the line-breaking ball for Michael Olise's breakthrough goal.

Federico Gatti (Juventus)

His ability to pass or carry the ball into the final third was reflected by his seven deep progressions though it was his leadership at the back which really shone through, Gatti's defensive work including 17 ball recoveries and four interceptions.

Daniel Svensson (B. Dortmund)

Making his Champions League debut, the Swedish full-back played an attacking part (two key passes) and performed his defensive duties well, pressing effectively and winning balls back – including five in the Sporting half.

Vitinha (Paris)

With his opening strike from the spot, he put Paris on the path to victory in the all-French tie away to Brest. Moreover, he helped them impose their authority in midfield with 88 open-play passes (93% success rate) and nine deep progressions.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Back on English soil, he showed big-game instincts once more with Madrid's added-time winner in Manchester. He covered lots of ground off the ball too, posting 21 aggressive actions – meaning he closed City players down, pressed hard and put in tackles – and ended the game ranked joint-second overall for pressures (with 29).

Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)

The Brazilian impressed not only for his winning goal against Milan. Praising his technical ability and eye for an opening (two key passes), the match observer added: "He was strong with the ball, impressive in duels and completed several dribbles – a real danger up front."

Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

His lovely dinked finish brought Benfica victory in Monaco – Pavlidis's sixth goal of an eye-catching debut campaign in the Champions League. He contributed out of possession too, with 16 ball pressures at Stade Louis II.

Serhou Guirassy (B. Dortmund)

With his opening goal in Lisbon, the Player of the Week and tournament top scorer reached double figures for this Champions League campaign, then delivered the cross for Pascal Gross to add the second goal. "He was always in the box looking for opportunities and made it hard work for the Sporting defenders," said the observer.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

"The most dangerous attacking player" was the verdict of the match observer, citing the Brazilian's ball-carrying ability on a night in Manchester when he also made four key passes and teed up Bellingham's late winner. He put in a shift off the ball too, making more pressures than any other Madrid player.