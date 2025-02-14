Priceless Moments of the Week: Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise, Weston McKennie and Vangelis Pavlidis

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs first legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Bellingham asserts Real Madrid control

"I think we played some of our best football of the season," reflected match winner Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid edged Manchester City 3-2 to take a slender advantage into their play-off second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos had twice fallen behind – both times to Erling Haaland – but Brahim Díaz stepped off the bench in the 84th minute to strike against his former club just two minutes later, leaving the game in the balance as full time loomed.

Then, deep into stoppage time of this "psychological contest", Bellingham surged forward, cutting across John Stones to meet Vinícius Júnior's lofted pass over Ederson and snatch victory at the City of Manchester Stadium.

"I just kept running, on the off-chance that Viní might put it wide. I'm just there to try and put it away. I felt like our performance deserved the win, so credit to the team," said the 21-year-old.

It was Bellingham's first Champions League knockout-phase goal since netting for Dortmund – also against City – in the 2020/21 quarter-finals.

McKennie stunner sets up Juventus

Weston McKennie's first-class opening goal helped Juventus to a 2-1 first-leg victory over PSV.

As Federico Gatti brought the ball under control inside the penalty area, McKennie sprang into action, arriving at the edge of the box to unleash an unstoppable strike that flashed past a helpless Walter Benítez into the top corner.

"I like scoring, it just happened that way. I try to get inside the box and help the team as much as I can, whether that's scoring, assisting or just doing my part. I'm glad to get on the scoresheet today, and hopefully I can do it again soon," said the 26-year-old.

The goal was his third of the European campaign and his second against PSV, the American midfielder having also scored in Juve's 3-1 league phase win.

Olise thunderbolt ignites Bayern win

Michael Olise fired his fifth Champions League goal in emphatic fashion, unleashing a ferocious strike to set Bayern München on their way to a 2-1 success at Celtic.

Receiving Dayot Upamecano's deep pass, Olise deftly controlled with his right foot before effortlessly cutting inside onto his lethal left. With his marker wrong-footed, he adjusted his stance and rifled an unstoppable shot high past Kasper Schmeichel at the near post – the Danish keeper powerless to stop the sheer velocity. His trademark lip-sealed celebration followed.

In his debut season in Europe's elite competition, the 23-year-old has now made nine appearances for the Bavarians, with his latest strike in Glasgow adding to his tally against Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar in the league phase, where he also registered an assist.

Pavlidis magic seals Benfica victory

Vangelis Pavlidis found the net for a third consecutive Champions League match, producing an exquisite chip to seal Benfica's 1-0 first-leg victory over Monaco.

"If you can win and score goals, it is beautiful. It is a dream," said the forward.

Battling inside and holding off Mohammed Salisu, Pavlidis read the flight of Tomás Araújo's perfectly weighted pass from the right, broke free, and applied a delicate dink over Radosław Majecki from a tight angle.

"The feeling was good," the Greece international told UEFA.com post match. However, when asked to analyse his goal, he admitted: "I'll have to watch it back because I haven't seen it [but I'm] happy that I scored – I think – a nice goal."