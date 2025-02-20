Champions League Team of the Week: Knockout phase play-offs second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Kasper Schmeichel, Celtic

His Player of the Match award in Munich was testament to his strong contribution to Celtic's valiant effort: he faced nine shots and, until added time, had kept Bayern out despite an xG against of 2.5.

Federico Valverde, Real Madrid

The Uruguayan international gave another demonstration of his impressive versatility at right-back and he displayed his attacking gifts too with an assist (for Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick goal) as well as four key passes.

Ryan Flamingo, PSV

His third goal of this Champions League campaign was his most important yet: the extra-time winner against Juventus. That was only half the story on a night when his defensive work included 14 ball recoveries, 11 clearances and six interceptions.

Dávid Hancko, Feyenoord

"He led the defence by example," said the UEFA Technical Observer, "and was strong in his passing game." On the latter, the Slovakian centre-back made 13 line-breaking passes and eight deep progressions – meaning a pass or ball carry into the final third.

Nuno Mendes, Paris

As well as scoring one of Paris's seven goals against Brest, the left-back made a high number of ball recoveries, 15 in total with ten in the opposition half.

Ardon Jashari, Club Brugge

A newcomer to the competition this term, the 22-year-old was described as "the engine of the team" by the UEFA Technical Observer who hailed his positive runs in the eye-catching victory at Atalanta – notably his dribble in the lead-up to the second goal.

Vitinha, Paris

A typically influential performance from the Portuguese playmaker who was impressive on the ball – making 14 deep progressions, for example – and aggressive without it to help Paris control the middle of the pitch.

Orkun Kökçü, Benfica

His late volley, and fourth goal this campaign, secured Benfica's hard-earned passage to the last 16. And his overall "dynamic" display drew praise from the UEFA Technical Observer: "He had to be at his best tactically to cope with Monaco's midfield. It was an intelligent performance capped by the run and vital goal."

Chemsdine Talbi, Club Brugge

Talbi's first Champions League goals made the difference in Bergamo, the teenage winger scoring after three and 27 minutes to provide the platform for a memorable victory for his team.

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid

The Player of the Week lit up the Santiago Bernabéu with his first Champions League hat-trick for Madrid on a night when his runs in behind (11) tormented Manchester City's defence almost as much as his clinical finishing.

Noa Lang, PSV

His ball-carrying ability was a pivotal factor in PSV's triumph over Juventus, the winger making five successful dribbles together with three key passes and one assist. "He helped change the game in the second half and created his own chances," said the UEFA Technical Observer.