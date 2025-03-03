Bayern München vs Leverkusen Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Bayern host German counterparts Leverkusen in their first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Match at a glance When: 5 March (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The six-time Champions League winners against the Bundesliga holders.

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The two leading sides in the race for the Bundesliga title, Bayern and Leverkusen's emerging rivalry will now play out on the Champions League stage. The Bavarian club had won 11 consecutive domestic titles before Xabi Alonso's squad interrupted their streak last season, but they are on track to reclaim their crown under summer appointment Vincent Kompany. The good news for Leverkusen is that they are unbeaten in their last six matches against Bayern ahead of their first UEFA competition meeting.

All of Leverkusen's 2024/25 league phase goals

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Kane﻿



Leverkusen: Kovar; Mukiele, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Frimpong, Wirtz, Grimaldo; Tella

Form guide

Bayern

Form: WWDDWW

Latest: Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern, Bundesliga, 28/02

Leverkusen

Form: WWDDWW

Latest: Frankfurt 1-4 Leverkusen, Bundesliga, 01/03

Highlights: Bayern München 1-1 Celtic

What the coaches say

﻿Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach﻿: "These are two teams with high individual class and a lot of intensity, and that will decide the game. We've had three different stories in our three different matches against them so far this season. Leverkusen have earned their place as a top competitor and we're just really looking forward to the game.

"We are playing at home first, which requires its own mentality. This first leg is not all or nothing, we must never lose sight of the fact that there are two games. But something special can always happen."

Watch: Bayern München and Leverkusen set for face-off

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We're in form, and we want to show again we can bring the fight to Bayern. But we also know the Champions League and Bundesliga are totally different.The Champions League is a bit more emotional. Emotional control is most important, because five bad minutes and you can be eliminated.

"We know each other very well and we've played recently. We need to try and deal with the bad moments we might have. It's Bayern, they're the best team in Germany, but the best team doesn't always win. We will see."

Match stats and facts