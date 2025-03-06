Champions League Team of the Week: Round of 16 first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

The Brazilian said this was probably the game of his life after his saves denied a dominant Paris team who had 27 shots overall. As the UEFA Technical Observer put it: "PSG completely dominated, created lots of chances and Liverpool only won because of him."

Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

He scored his first Champions League goal with Arsenal's opener in Eindhoven and defensively was strong too, faring well in his 1v1 duels with a difficult opponent in PSV winger Noa Lang.

Benjamin Pavard (Inter)

Part of a team who kept a clean sheet at Feyenoord, he posted solid defensive numbers – including seven clearances and five successful aerial duels – and had an impact up the pitch too with seven deep progressions, via pass or ball carry, into the final third.

Emre Can (B. Dortmund)

Playing in the centre of Dortmund's back line, he drew on his vast experience in a display marrying defensive strength (11 ball recoveries) with his typical passing powers (nine line-breaking passes).

Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

De Cuyper scored Club Brugge's goal – his first in the competition – against Aston Villa and contributed defensively too, as illustrated by his nine ball recoveries and four interceptions.

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

He struck two goals and set up another in Arsenal's club record-breaking win in Eindhoven. "He was good in passing as well as pressing the opponent," said the UEFA Technical Observer of the Arsenal skipper whose metrics also included three key passes.

Pedri (Barcelona)

A formidable figure for ten-man Barcelona in their win at Benfica, his numbers included a total of 16 ball recoveries and the UEFA Technical Observer said: "He controlled the ball and allowed Barcelona to cope with a man less. He showed huge personality and brought the intelligence needed in a very difficult game."

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Player of the Match in the win in Belgium, he delivered the cross that led to Villa's key second goal and excelled in the second half above all according to the UEFA Technical Observer: "He came alive after the break, finding more space. He played in multiple positions, adjusted well and looked to get on the ball."

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Madrid looked to his ability in 1v1 duels and he delivered with the spectacular opening goal against Atleti – a triumph of speed, movement and finishing ability. In a tight tactical contest, he also showed the necessary discipline and application in his defensive work for his team.

Harry Kane (Bayern München)

"The killer instinct of a great striker" was on show as Kane struck twice against Leverkusen. His opening header combined brilliant anticipation, movement and execution before he maintained his 100% record from the penalty spot for Bayern with a typically cool conversion.

Raphinha (Barcelona)

For the second time this season Raphinha hit Barcelona's winning goal at Benfica, stepping up and producing once more when it mattered, and moving on to nine goals in the competition.