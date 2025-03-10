Win UEFA Champions League final tickets by creating The Perfect Match!

What is The Perfect Match?

The Perfect Match, presented by Pepsi and Lay's, is your opportunity to win amazing prizes by completing a matching pairs game. To be in the prize draw you will need to flip over tiles to match two images.

Play The Perfect Match

How can I enter?

Create The Perfect Match HERE to win UEFA Champions League final tickets! The prize giveaway is open to participants aged 18 or above from around the world, with the winner to be announced at the end of May 2025. The competition runs until 24 April 2025.

What prizes are on offer?

One lucky winner can scoop the grand prize of two tickets to the 2025 UEFA Champions League final in Munich, along with flights and accommodation, courtesy of Pepsi and Lay's.

You could be in Munich for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final UEFA via Getty Images

There are also a number of secondary prizes on offer, including:

x5 €50 UEFA Club Competitions Online Store gift cards.

x5 €50 adidas store gift cards

x5 PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships

Enter to win prizes!