Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, March 10, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 second leg.
Barcelona host Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.
Match at a glance
When: 11 March (18:45 CET)
Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
Who: A five-time winner of this competition meets a two-time champion
First leg result: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona
Next: Winners face Borussia Dortmund/Lille in quarter-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Although it didn't quite match the 5-4 thriller in the league phase, the first leg between these European giants was still an engaging watch, with Barcelona managing to come away from Lisbon with a victory courtesy of Raphinha's low drive despite playing over 70 minutes with ten men after Pau Cubarsí was sent off early on. Benfica still have hope, though. "We believe we can go there and win," insisted midfielder Fredrik Aursnes to UEFA.com. "We have to believe, do our best and see how far we can go." Don't write this tie off just yet.
Possible line-ups
Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Eric García, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Benfica: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Orkun Kökçü, Aursnes, Barreiro; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup
Form guide
Form: WWDWWW
Latest: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, Champions League round of 16 first leg, 05/03
Form: WLWWDW
Latest: Benfica 3-0 Nacional, First Division, 08/03
What the coaches say
Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "They have a great team. Bruno Lage is doing a great job and his philosophy is evident on the pitch. The best thing for us to do is remain 100% focused and not think about the first leg. They press high up the pitch, they do it very well, and they have won many away games. We have to be aware of that. In this morning's talk, we showed the good and bad of the first leg. No one thinks the work is done on our side."
Bruno Lage, Benfica coach: "We have to capitalise on what we did against a great team and recover as soon as possible. And we're going to Barcelona to win – to progress to the next round. That's the message we passed on in the changing room. We will play our style and try to qualify. The team is in good shape and there's a great spirit of unity in the dressing room."