Barcelona vs Benfica Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Barcelona host Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Match at a glance When: 11 March (18:45 CET)

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: A five-time winner of this competition meets a two-time champion

First leg result: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona

Next: Winners face Borussia Dortmund/Lille in quarter-finals

What do you need to know?

Although it didn't quite match the 5-4 thriller in the league phase, the first leg between these European giants was still an engaging watch, with Barcelona managing to come away from Lisbon with a victory courtesy of Raphinha's low drive despite playing over 70 minutes with ten men after Pau Cubarsí was sent off early on. Benfica still have hope, though. "We believe we can go there and win," insisted midfielder Fredrik Aursnes to UEFA.com. "We have to believe, do our best and see how far we can go." Don't write this tie off just yet.

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Eric García, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski



Benfica: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Orkun Kökçü, Aursnes, Barreiro; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup

Form guide

Barcelona

Form: WWDWWW

Latest: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, Champions League round of 16 first leg, 05/03



Benfica

Form: WLWWDW

Latest: Benfica 3-0 Nacional, First Division, 08/03

Pedri on Barcelona's first-leg win

What the coaches say

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "They have a great team. Bruno Lage is doing a great job and his philosophy is evident on the pitch. The best thing for us to do is remain 100% focused and not think about the first leg. They press high up the pitch, they do it very well, and they have won many away games. We have to be aware of that. In this morning's talk, we showed the good and bad of the first leg. No one thinks the work is done on our side."

Bruno Lage, Benfica coach: "We have to capitalise on what we did against a great team and recover as soon as possible. And we're going to Barcelona to win – to progress to the next round. That's the message we passed on in the changing room. We will play our style and try to qualify. The team is in good shape and there's a great spirit of unity in the dressing room."

Match stats and facts