Aston Villa vs ﻿Club Brugge Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Monday, March 10, 2025

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 second leg.

Marco Asensio scores from the penalty spot in Bruges in the first leg
Aston Villa host Club Brugge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match-up.

Match at a glance

When: 12 March (21:00 CET)﻿﻿
Where: Villa Park, Birmingham
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
Who: The 1982 European Cup winners against the Belgian champions
First leg result: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa
Next: Winners play Liverpool/Paris in quarter-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Marco Asensio became the first player to make 50 Champions League appearances as a substitute and sealed Aston Villa’s 3-1 win with a well-placed penalty in the first leg, putting them firmly in charge of the tie as they return to Birmingham.

Club Brugge can take confidence from the 3-1 win at Atalanta in the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie and the chances they created in Bruges. “Efficiency made the difference today. The best chances were ours," said coach Nicky Hayen, who is eyeing an electric start at Villa Park. "If you score early, like they did today, anything can happen."

Possible line-ups

Aston Villa: Martínez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà

Form guide

Aston Villa

Form: WWWLWD﻿
Latest: ﻿Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa, Premier League, 09/03

Club Brugge

Form: WLDLWD
Latest: Cercle Brugge 1-3 Club Brugge, First League, 09/03

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Aston Villa manager: "We will try to build on [the first leg] result, using the foundation we've already achieved. With a new game plan, we will try to dominate. They won at Atalanta, we know that. We will try to do better."

Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge coach: "Efficiency made the difference [in the first leg]. The best chances were ours. They have a good victory, despite the chances we had. Now we need to score two goals there. But if you score early, like they did, anything can happen."

Match stats and facts
