Aston Villa vs ﻿Club Brugge Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Aston Villa host Club Brugge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match-up.

Match at a glance When: 12 March (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: The 1982 European Cup winners against the Belgian champions

First leg result: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Next: Winners play Liverpool/Paris in quarter-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Marco Asensio became the first player to make 50 Champions League appearances as a substitute and sealed Aston Villa’s 3-1 win with a well-placed penalty in the first leg, putting them firmly in charge of the tie as they return to Birmingham.

Club Brugge can take confidence from the 3-1 win at Atalanta in the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie and the chances they created in Bruges. “Efficiency made the difference today. The best chances were ours," said coach Nicky Hayen, who is eyeing an electric start at Villa Park. "If you score early, like they did today, anything can happen."

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Possible line-ups

Aston Villa: Martínez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins



Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà

Form guide

Aston Villa

Form: WWWLWD﻿

Latest: ﻿Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa, Premier League, 09/03



Club Brugge

Form: WLDLWD

Latest: Cercle Brugge 1-3 Club Brugge, First League, 09/03

Classic Club Brugge Champions League goals

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Aston Villa manager: "We will try to build on [the first leg] result, using the foundation we've already achieved. With a new game plan, we will try to dominate. They won at Atalanta, we know that. We will try to do better."

Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge coach: "Efficiency made the difference [in the first leg]. The best chances were ours. They have a good victory, despite the chances we had. Now we need to score two goals there. But if you score early, like they did, anything can happen."

Match stats and facts