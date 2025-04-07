Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 8 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 8 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: Champions League quarter-final first leg

Who: The 2006 finalists against the holders and 15-time winners

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Real Madrid are facing an English team in the quarter-finals for the fifth season in a row – Liverpool, Chelsea (twice) and Manchester City were unable to eliminate them, so can Arsenal? Bukayo Saka's return from injury will improve their chances, though Gabriel's absence will hinder them. History suggests the opening meeting will be key for Mikel Arteta's men given the Gunners have not lost the first leg in their last seven European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties and are unbeaten in their last 16 UEFA competition home matches. They can also point to an aggregate victory in the clubs' only previous match-ups, edging through 1-0 overall in the 2005/06 round of 16.

Madrid's form is patchy. They have only scored five goals in their last five away games (none in the second half) while they shipped eight goals across their three most recent matches against Leganés, Real Sociedad and Valencia. But when it comes to this competition they often summon immeasurable character, as displayed when squeezing past Atleti in the round of 16. Victory here would also make them the first team to reach 200 wins in the Champions League era (group stage/league phase to final).

Arsenal vs Real Madrid showdown

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli



Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Fran García; Rodrygo, Modrić, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: DWWDDW

Latest: Everton 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League, 05/04



Madrid

Form: LDWWLW

Latest: Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia, La Liga, 05/04

What the coaches say

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "100% [the biggest game of his managerial career]. The excitement around the club, the people – this is the stage we want to be, where Arsenal have to be consistently. That's why I came into football, that's why I came into management and especially to this football club. It has been 20 years since we had this type of game and for us it's a great opportunity to build our own story."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We missed the opportunity to fight harder for the league [after losing to Valencia at the weekend]. The game against Arsenal will be different because they'll attack more, and we have to be more solid. We also have to be more effective in front of goal."

Reporter's view

Joe Terry, match reporter

When Mikel Arteta got Arsenal back into the Champions League, the question was whether they could not only challenge but overcome Europe's elite. It's a measure of the club's transformation that this now feels achievable, but the opposition don't come any bigger than Real Madrid. A win in this tie would be a seismic step forward for the Gunners but, as ever this season, they'll have to cope with injuries to key players, particularly the talismanic Gabriel in defence.

