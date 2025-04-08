Bayern vs Inter Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Bayern München host Inter in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 8 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 8 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg﻿

Who: Six-time winners Bayern against three-time European champions Inter

What do you need to know?

Bayern will be seeking to gain a potentially decisive advantage in this first leg given they are unbeaten in their last 22 Champions League home matches (W17 D5). They have also won their last seven UEFA competition matches at home to Italian teams, and can boast four successive two-legged tie triumphs against Serie A clubs. To come through this tie though, the Bavarian outfit will have to find a way to breach this season's most resolute defence – Inter have conceded only two goals in their ten Champions League games to date.

Inter's only previous Champions League quarter-final tie against a German team was a 7-3 aggregate reverse against Schalke in 2010/11, a defeat that saw them relinquish the trophy they had won against Bayern in the 2010 showpiece, though they have won nine of their 13 ties overall at this stage of the European Cup/Champions League. That aforementioned defence will doubtless be key to Inter extending that record given they have won the first leg without conceding in their last five Champions League two-legged ties.

Bayern München vs Inter face-off

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Kim, Stanišić; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Müller, Sané; Kane



Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Martínez, Thuram

Form guide

Bayern

Form: WWDWLW﻿

Latest: Augsburg 1-3 Bayern, Bundesliga, 04/04



Inter

Form: DDWWWW

Latest: Parma 2-2 Inter, Serie A, 05/04

What the coaches say

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach, on breaking down Inter's defence: "People don't normally score a lot of goals against Leverkusen either, but you need to have the belief. It's not about the game but about moments. It could be a set piece for us. We need to be there for those moments. We can talk about things that Inter do well tactically, but there's also character, heart and emotions. It's all part of it."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "It's great to be here. It will be a difficult game, against a very strong team in a beautiful stadium. But we know how much effort we've put in to get here and we'll give it our all. Bayern are an experienced Champions League team. They always reach the latter stages. For me they're the favourites for the title alongside Real Madrid."

Reporter's view

James Thorogood, match reporter

Nearly 15 years ago, Diego Milito's double downed Bayern as Inter became the first Italian side to win a treble. Nowadays this 2010 Champions League final re-run can be filed under "unstoppable force meets immovable object". Only Barcelona have scored more in this season's tournament than the Bavarian giants, who will be shorn of Jamal Musiala's talents due to injury as they look to take a positive result back to the San Siro against an Inter side who have conceded just two goals in ten.

Match stats and facts