Barcelona vs Dortmund Champions League quarter-final: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 9 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 9 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

Who: Five-time winners Barcelona versus 1997 European champions Dortmund

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Barcelona hold plenty of cards heading into this first leg. Hansi Flick's side were 3-2 winners at Dortmund on their way to finishing second in the league phase while they are unbeaten in their previous five UEFA competition matches against Dortmund (W3 D2). Unbeaten in 23 games, Barcelona can also count on the prolific duo of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in this competition, with the pair racking up 20 goals between them already. There may be one cause for concern though – they have lost five of their last six ties at this stage of the competition.

Flick was assistant at Bayern in 2018/19 to Niko Kovač, who has steadied the ship at Dortmund since taking the reins in January. His side have saved their best for this competition, seeing off Sporting CP and Lille in the knockout phase, and they won the away leg in both of those ties. BVB have also won four of their last five UEFA competition two-legged ties against Spanish teams, including a 5-4 aggregate victory against Atleti in last season's quarter-finals on their way to the showpiece. Write them off at your peril.

Barcelona vs Dortmund reunion

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Lewandowski﻿



Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

Form guide

Barcelona

Form: DWWWWW

Latest: Barcelona 1-1 Real Betis, La Liga, 05/04



Dortmund

Form: WWLWLD

Latest: Freiburg 1-4 Dortmund, Bundesliga, 05/04

All of Barcelona's 2024/25 Champions League goals

What the coaches say

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "We've improved a lot over the last three months, and it's great to see that. I think the players are disappointed with the result [vs Real Betis at the weekend]. Sunday will be a rest day, then on Monday we start preparing for the Dortmund match."

Niko Kovač, Dortmund coach: "Barcelona are a completely different challenge [to in the Bundesliga] because we will face one of the strongest teams in Europe. We need excellent defensive organisation there, and I believe that we are capable of that. Everyone fights for each other, and everyone is ready to put in the extra effort. Only through teamwork can success be achieved."

Dortmund's road to the Champions League quarter-finals: Every goal

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

Anyone who watched the humdinger in Germany between these two earlier this season will accept that, instead of winning 3-2, Barcelona could easily have been defeated. That will feature strongly in Hansi Flick’s briefing to his tired but tremendous team. There are injury absences but the prospect is that Dani Olmo might make the second leg. Spain's league leaders haven't simply been hard to defeat this season, they’ve been thrilling - be prepared for another cracker.

Match stats and facts