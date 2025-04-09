Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski hits double against former club in dominant win

Barcelona will take a four-goal advantage to Dortmund next Tuesday after an exceptional attacking performance inspired a memorable victory at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Key moments 25' Raphinha pokes in after Cubarsí flick

48' Lewandowski nods in

66' Sweeping team move finished powerfully by Lewandowski

77' Yamal pokes in Barcelona fourth

Match in brief: Brilliant Barcelona earn emphatic victory

Barcelona celebrate the first goal against Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

Barcelona took control almost immediately, dominating possession and forcing Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel into early action.

All before ten minutes had passed, Lamine Yamal saw a curling effort saved and fizzed another wide after a sensational piece of skill while Robert Lewandowski, once the man Dortmund looked to for their goals, had a powerful effort tipped over the bar.

The hosts finally made their pressure pay in the 25th minute, Raphinha sliding in to nudge Pau Cubarsí’s flick over the line after Iñigo Martínez had headed Fermín López’s free-kick back across goal, though Dortmund came close to levelling the score on the brink of half-time – Serhou Guirassy’s powerful effort flying just wide of the right post.

Raphinha slides in to convert Barcelona's first goal Getty Images

Having survived that Dortmund pressure late in the first half, Barcelona resumed their dominant form as the second half kicked off and quickly had their reward through a goal involving all their fearsome front three.

First it was Yamal, delivering a delicate cross from the right, then it was Raphinha, leaping to head the ball back across goal, and finally it was Lewandowski, nodding in from close range.

Robert Lewandowski scores against his former club AFP via Getty Images

Unrelenting, the hosts continued to threaten, Fermín López striking the woodwork and seeing another promising effort blocked.

The 21-year-old showed the requisite precision as a provider, though, supplying the pinpoint pass that Lewandowski finished in typically emphatic fashion to complete a sweeping team move in the 66th minute.

Another flowing counterattack then increased the Barcelona lead to four, Yamal poking in confidently after running on to Raphinha’s through ball.

As it happened: Barcelona 4-0 Dortmund

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski with his Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"The striker scored twice and started the move for his side's third, as well as constantly working hard and pressing well."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Graham Hunter, match reporter

Barcelona thrilled and enthralled but coach Hansi Flick will be delighted with how they worked their way into this tie, softened up Dortmund and applied the finishing touches. This was such a hard-working, hard-pressing, intense display against a side who pushed the Blaugrana all the way in December. The crowd roared their delight and while Lewandowski scored twice, Yamal was also sensational – showing consistent creativity and a relentless desire to turn his markers inside out. Barcelona are on song. Germany next week – but will they be back there in less than seven weeks for the final? It's increasingly feasible.

Reaction

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "Dortmund are a good team, so we are already aware that we need to travel over there and commit as few errors as possible. Our three guys up front are terrific and very important but so is our defence."

Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona forward: "Lamine [Yamal], Raphinha and I are working well on and off the pitch. We've got four big steps left in this competition. I've got 99 goals now for Barcelona and I'm pleased with that. But we all need to work as a team, strikers included. That makes everything easier to achieve."

Raphinha, Barcelona forward: "No way will you hear me saying we are in the semi-finals. There's a second leg to come and playing at Dortmund is always complicated. We've started with a good result but it's vital to play at least this well again next week."

Raphinha on Barcelona's 'good result'

Niko Kovač, Dortmund coach: "Defeats always hurt, especially big ones. But I saw some good things out there and now it's my job to communicate them to my players. We face Bayern [away in the Bundesliga on Saturday] and they're at a similar level to Barcelona. Over our next two games we need to position ourselves much better defensively."

Emre Can, Dortmund captain: "We didn't play well. We played too softly, weren't cohesive enough and made simple mistakes. At this level, they are punished harshly – that's why we lost here."

Robert Lewandowski thanks the Barcelona fans UEFA via Getty Images

Karim Adeyemi, Dortmund forward: "Our hopes are there for the second leg. It's hard but it's football and we are at home, so we just have to hope."

Key stats

Barcelona are undefeated in 2025, winning 19 and drawing four of their last 23 matches in all competitions. They also remain unbeaten across six UEFA competition meetings with Dortmund (W4 D2) and equalled their largest victory in a European quarter-final.

Lamine Yamal is the first player under the age of 18 to make 20 Champions League appearances (excludes qualifying) and has scored more goals (4) while under the age of 18 than any other player in Champions League history.

Yamal is also the second youngest scorer in Champions League quarter-final history. Only former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkić, who scored at 17 years and 217 days old in 2008, has the beating of the Barcelona winger (17 years and 270 days old).

Robert Lewandowski has scored more goals at the age of 35 and over of any player in Champions League history. His pair took his tally to 14, moving him beyond Cristiano Ronaldo (12), with whom he was previously tied.

Raphinha has scored in each of Barcelona’s last four Champions League knockout stage matches, hitting seven goals in that span.

Lamine Yamal controls the ball for Barcelona UEFA via Getty Images

To follow

Line-ups

Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri (Eric García 81); Fermín López (Gavi 74); Yamal (Ansu Fati 86), Lewandowski (Ferran Torres 81), Raphinha



Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson (Süle 78), Anton, Can, Bensebaini; Nmecha (Salih Özcan 67), Chukwuemeka (Reyna 67); Brandt; Adeyemi (Beier 45), Guirassy, Gittens (Duranville 78)