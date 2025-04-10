Champions League Team of the Week: Quarter-final first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Yann Sommer (Inter)

The experienced goalkeeper made six saves against Bayern but arguably caught the eye even more for his composure and ability to find passes on a night he sparked the move for Inter's late winner with his positive throw-out to Nicolò Barella.

Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

The Dutch right-back made a telling contribution on a famous night for the Gunners against Real Madrid, his work including interceptions (two), successful aerial duels (two) and seven ball recoveries.

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Showed defensive leadership to help Mikel Arteta's men keep a clean sheet against the defending champions, winning balls on the ground and in the air and making important clearances (four) and interceptions (two).

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

From blocking shots in his own box to carrying the ball upfield – evidenced by his nine deep progressions (passes or ball carries into the final third) – he gave a Player of the Match performance in Munich. The UEFA Technical Observer said: "He passed and carried the ball forward with excellent composure and made crucial defensive interceptions and challenges."

Nuno Mendes (Paris)

This was another strong outing from the left-back who struck a potentially crucial late third goal for Paris against Aston Villa. His stats also reflected the pressure Paris applied as he made 14 ball recoveries, nine in the Villa half.

Nicolò Barella (Inter)

Inter's skipper had a decisive role in the move that brought the winning goal, capping a performance in which he produced as many line-breaking passes as he did ball recoveries – 11 of each.

Vitinha (Paris)

Showed his influence once more at the heart of the Paris midfield, with that trademark passing precision – 151 open-play passes with a 97% completion rate – and 11 ball recoveries, eight in the opposition half.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Scored two wonderful free-kicks and excelled with his movement between the lines and combinations with Gabriel Martinelli on the left. "His stamina and power helped Arsenal produce an electric second-half display," said the UEFA Technical Observer.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

His night's work included five key passes, four successful dribbles and one magnificent goal. As the UEFA Technical Observer said of that strike: "It was a piece of magic that was an example of how to pause and control the tempo of the game when an attacking player enters the opposition's box."

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Gave a classic No9 display to earn the Player of the Match award against Dortmund. He got into the right positions to score twice, combining superbly with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal and impressing the UEFA Technical Observer with his "pressing, movement and finishing".

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Conjured up a gorgeous finish for Barcelona's fourth goal and was a constant threat. "His passing ability is as good as his dribbling ability," said the UEFA Technical Observer of a 17-year-old with a level of decision-making way beyond his years.