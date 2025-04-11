Priceless Moments of the Week: Declan Rice, Lautaro Martínez, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Désiré Doué star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Rice free-kick double stuns Arsenal Stadium

"I've not really had time to sit down and digest it all, what I've just done and how I scored the goals," said Declan Rice after his pair of outstanding free-kicks helped Arsenal secure a commanding 3-0 quarter-final first-leg win over Real Madrid.

Rice broke the deadlock in the 58th minute from around 25 metres, elegantly bending a side-footed strike around the outside of a three-man wall to beat Thibaut Courtois. "It gave me the confidence over the second one," Rice revealed later, after notching his first ever free-kick goal.

Twelve minutes on, he did it again from a similar distance, flashing this attempt into the top corner, with the Madrid goalkeeper able to do little more than follow its path. "I just thought: 'Why not, what have I got to lose?'"

He became the first Arsenal player to score more than one goal in a match in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. "When I get in, I’ll sit down and have a watch," said the midfielder, still processing the evening.

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

Martínez's hot streak continues

Lautaro Martínez set Inter on their way to a 2-1 first-leg victory over Bayern München, netting his sixth goal in his last four UEFA Champions League appearances – equalling his best scoring run in the competition since the 2019/20 season.

With a sharp switch of feet, Martínez latched onto Marcus Thuram's clever flick back and fired the Nerazzurri ahead with a classy outside-of-the-boot finish. "I originally wanted to shoot with my left foot, but I had many players in front of me, so I opted to change it and go with the other boot," explained the No10.

The 27-year-old's strike also etched his name into the history books, becoming Inter's all-time top scorer in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League with 19 goals, surpassing Adriano and Sandro Mazzola.

Highlights: Bayern München 1-2 Inter

Yamal and Raphinha: Barcelona duo combine again

There was also magic in the air when Raphinha's perfectly weighted delivery curved into the stride of Lamine Yamal to stroke home Barcelona's final goal in a dominant 4–0 win over Borussia Dortmund. "I play with team-mates of such a high level here, it makes things a joy," the Brazilian winger smiled.

It was the fifth time the duo had combined for a goal in Europe this season, following efforts against Bayern München and Atalanta in the league phase, and Benfica in the round of 16.

Yamal's finish took his Champions League tally to four – the most ever by a player under 18. Indeed, at 17 years and 270 days, he became the second-youngest scorer in a quarter-final – just 53 days older than Bojan Krkić when he struck for Barça against Schalke in 2008.

Raphinha's own European form remains impressive, with seven assists and 12 goals – only two shy of Lionel Messi's all-time Barcelona single-season record of 14.

Highlights: Barcelona 4-0 B. Dortmund

Doué stunner shifts momentum

Désiré Doué claimed his third goal of the campaign in spectacular fashion, unleashing a stunning long-range effort to spark Paris' 3-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa in the first leg.

Just a minute earlier, Emiliano Martínez had scrambled to claw Doué's initial attempt off the line. But the 19-year-old wasn't to be denied twice. As Paris probed around the edge of the box, Doué picked his spot and let fly a fierce whipped drive that left the Villa goalkeeper staggering backwards. "He's got a great strike," beamed coach Luis Enrique, who also praised Doué's electric one-vs-one abilities and defensive grit.

It was another standout moment in a breakthrough UEFA Champions League run for the teenager, who had already found the net against Salzburg in the league phase and Brest in the knockout phase play-offs.