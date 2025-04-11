UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken: Silverware comes to hardcore fans in Asia and southern Africa

Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Zambia and Kenya are the ports of call in April and May as the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour sets out on a mission to meet the hardcore fans the world over.

The most prestigious piece of silverware in world club football has been travelling the globe in recent years, with supporters in north, central and south America, PR China, Republic of Korea and Japan all getting the chance to be close to the trophy.

Ahead of the 2025 decider in Munich, the Trophy Tour sets out with Heineken for Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Ha Noi, Jakarta, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lusaka and Nairobi, with a series of events scheduled to reward some of the most committed Champions League supporters.

Champions League Trophy Tour dates

8-9 April: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

10 April: Nha Trang, Vietnam

11-12 April: Ha Noi, Vietnam

13-15 April: Jakarta, Indonesia

25-26 April: Cape Town, South Africa

27 April: Johannesburg, South Africa

29-30 April: Lusaka, Zambia

2-3 May: Nairobi, Kenya