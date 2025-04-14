Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Aston Villa host Paris in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 15 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 15 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg﻿

Who: The 1982 champions against the 2020 finalists

First leg: Paris 3-1 Aston Villa

Next: Winners face Arsenal or Real Madrid in semi-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Stunning strikes from Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes earned a comeback success for Paris in the first leg, after the visitors stunned the Parc des Princes with Morgan Rogers' 35th-minute opener, putting the French side in a promising position to come through a fourth consecutive Champions League quarter-final tie. Doué was picked over Bradley Barcola for that first meeting and that selection proved a master stroke from Luis Enrique as the 19-year-old scored for a fourth game in a row for the Ligue 1 champions.

The English side are still very much in the tie though and, having won ten of their last 12 UEFA competition matches at home, will be confident in turning the tide at Villa Park. The Villans have also opened the scoring in eight of their 11 Champions League matches this season – do that again here and the heat will truly be on Paris.

Possible line-ups

Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Rashford; Watkins

Misses next match if booked: Digne, Disasi, Kamara

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Misses next match if booked: Fabián Ruiz

Form guide

Villa

Form: WLWWWW﻿

Latest: Southampton 0-3 Aston Villa, Premier League, 12/04﻿



Paris

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Paris 3-1 Aston Villa, Champions League quarter-final first leg, 09/04

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach: "It won't change our approach for the next game, whether it was 2-1 or 3-1. They're favourites, they dominated with the ball, with good wingers, players that play with a lot of intensity in the middle. We can do better next week."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We always try and analyse what the opponents might do. They're always a team that attacks a lot. We pressed well, we forced them to play a lot of long balls and I believe we deserved the win [in the first leg]. Regardless of the fact that they were maybe more defensive than usual, they still possess the attacking tools to cause problems."

Reporter's view

Matthew Howarth, match reporter

Nuno Mendes' added-time goal in Paris may have left Villa with a mountain to climb, but Unai Emery's side come into this game with the wind in their sails. The Midlands club have won eight of their past nine games in all competitions, while only Premier League leaders Liverpool have collected more points in England's top flight since 15 February. Emery has overseen some memorable results at Villa Park this term, but progressing to the semi-finals at the expense of the Ligue 1 champions would surely top the lot.

Match stats and facts