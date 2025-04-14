Inter vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Inter host Bayern München in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 16 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 16 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg﻿

Who: Three-time European champions Inter versus six-time winners Bayern

First leg: Bayern 1-2 Inter

Next: Winners face Barcelona or Dortmund in semi-finals

What do you need to know?

Inter hold the upper hand after grabbing a 2-1 win in Munich, Davide Frattesi's late winner earning the advantage after substitute Thomas Müller had cancelled out Lautaro Martínez's clinical first-half opener. The Nerazzurri have now lost only two of their last 19 Champions League matches (W13 D4) and opened the scoring in nine of their last ten in the competition. Given their defence has leaked a mere three goals in 11 Champions League games this term, it will be difficult for Bayern to craft a way back if Simone Inzaghi's men strike first again here.

Vincent Kompany's men may take comfort from the fact they won 2-0 away from home in their last Champions League game, at Leverkusen in the round of 16, and are unbeaten in seven on the road in all competitions since their Matchday 7 reverse at Feyenoord. Only Real Madrid have made the last four more times in the Champions League era than Bayern (13) so the German outfit should not be written off.

Possible line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

Misses next match if booked: Barella, Bastoni, Dumfries, Lautaro Martínez, Mkhitaryan, Pavard



Bayern: Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Kim, Stanišić; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Müller, Sané; Kane

Misses next match if booked: Coman, Gnabry, Goretzka, Laimer, Sané

Form guide

Inter

Form: WWDDWW﻿

Latest: Inter 3-1 Cagliari, Serie A, 12/04﻿﻿



Bayern

Form: DLWWDW﻿

Latest: Bayern 2-2 Dortmund, Bundesliga, 12/04

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We must congratulate the lads [on the first leg]. It is certainly a top-level result that makes us happy. We did something remarkable, but it won't matter unless we do it in the second leg at San Siro in front of our fans too. We also deserve credit for believing in the victory to the final minute, despite conceding a goal a few moments earlier."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "We were more dangerous [in the first leg] and we had chances. I know Inter away from home is tough, but I don’t think we need to come out defeated because of injuries or things like that. We'll have our chances in Milan."

Reporter's view

Paolo Menicucci, match reporter

Inter celebrated their victory in Munich in style but Inzaghi's men are well aware that this tie remains wide open, with a whole 'second half' still to play. Just read the names of Bayern's attacking line and you will understand that a one-goal margin is almost nothing at this level. However, the home advantage and a rock-solid defence (only three goals conceded so far in the competition) mean the Nerazzurri are slight favourites to complete a very difficult job.

Match stats and facts