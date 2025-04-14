Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Real Madrid host Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 16 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 16 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg﻿

Who: The holders and 15-time winners against the 2006 finalists

First leg: Arsenal 3-0 Madrid

Next: Winners face Paris or Aston Villa in semi-finals

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Arsenal take a commanding advantage to Spain thanks to two Declan Rice free-kicks and a Mikel Merino goal, the 3-0 first-leg victory equalling their biggest win against a Spanish team in the European Cup/Champions League and stretching their current unbeaten run in the competition to seven matches (W6 D1). The Gunners became the first team to score seven in an away game in the knockout phase in their last road game in Europe, so a trip to the fortress Estadio Santiago Bernabéu should not faze them.

That said, if anyone can turn around this predicament in front of their own fans then it is Real Madrid. They have won 18 of their last 23 home matches in the Champions League and the defeat in London was only their second in their last 13 knockout phase matches against English teams (W8 D3). Los Blancos have also won their previous seven Champions League quarter-final ties against English clubs but extending that sequence would take something truly remarkable.

Possible line-ups

Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Fran García; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé﻿

Suspended: Camavinga

Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão, Endrick, Lucas Vázquez, Modrić, Rüdiger, Vinícius Júnior



Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli﻿

Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Partey, Rice, Timber

Form guide

Madrid

Form: WLLDWW﻿

Latest: Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid, La Liga, 13/04﻿



Arsenal

Form: DWDWWD﻿

Latest: Arsenal 1-1 Brentford, Premier League, 12/04

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "If you look at [the first leg] there is no possibility, but in football anything can happen. We have to believe, we need to have trust, because this has happened a lot at the Bernabéu."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "I was very convinced [the first-leg result was possible] because I could sense in our preparation that we were really at it. We had that belief and trust that we could cause Madrid a lot of problems. That was the theme of the game: make it happen. If you have mindset and belief, things can happen and we delivered."

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

The Spanish word remontada is becoming known worldwide, and not least because Madrid keep producing miracles. Remontar means to overcome adversity, which the reigning European champions manage to achieve perpetually. The key question this time is are they too close to the precipice? Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Arsenal bettered them in every department last week but, historically, that often doesn't matter when it comes to return legs at the Bernabéu. Is another remontada possible? Perhaps. Some think this might be a bridge too far, but an irresistible challenge awaits nonetheless.

