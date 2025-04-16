LINKIN PARK to headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

Legendary rock band LINKIN PARK will take to the stage ahead of the most anticipated club match of the season on 31 May at the Munich Football Arena when they headline the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®.

LINKIN PARK recently made a triumphant return to the spotlight with the release of FROM ZERO, their first new music in seven years, and will delight fans across the globe in the build up to kick-off with a set list combining a tribute to their past as well as showcasing their new musical direction.

To mark the occasion, the group have composed and recorded a new remix – blending their iconic riffs with the sights and sounds of the UEFA Champions League – that they will debut live to millions of fans ahead of the world's most-watched annual footballing event on what is sure to be an unforgettable night.

LINKIN PARK said: "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Co-Managing Director of UC3, said: "This year's UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi promises to be a spectacular moment, with one of the world's most iconic rock bands performing live just minutes before the biggest match in European club football. Together with Pepsi, we're proud to continue enhancing the fan experience – both in the stadium and for millions watching around the world – with unforgettable entertainment on and off the pitch."