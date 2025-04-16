Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (1-5 agg): Gunners oust holders to advance

Arsenal completed a 5-1 aggregate win over holders Real Madrid to end their 16-year wait for a Champions League semi-final appearance, Bukayo Saka recovering from having an early penalty saved to put the visitors on their way to a confident victory.

Key moments 8': Courtois beats Saka strike away

13': Madrid goalkeeper saves No7's penalty

45+5': Fierce Martinelli shot palmed away

65': Saka finish extends Arsenal advantage

67': Vinícius Júnior pounces to reply

90+3': Martinelli gives visitors victory on night

Match in brief: Impressive Arsenal ease through

Bukayo Saka lofts in Arsenal's opening goal against Real Madrid AFP via Getty Images

While Arsenal named an unchanged side from their 3-0 first-leg win in London, Madrid restored Aurélien Tchouaméni after a ban - replacing the suspended Eduardo Camavinga - and brought in Lucas Vázquez for Luka Modrić, allowing Federico Valverde to advance to midfield.

If the visitors' selection reflected a desire to continue where they left off, their bright start answered that wish. Key creative presence Bukayo Saka proved their greatest threat, arrowing a fierce shot wide before forcing Thibaut Courtois to beat his drive from distance away.

Saka's best chance of the half would arrive shortly afterwards when Raúl Asencio was adjudged to have impeded Mikel Merino inside the penalty area, only for Courtois to turn the England international's chipped penalty behind and revive the chants of belief emanating from home fans who had been used to seeing their side secure sensational comebacks in the competition.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois guesses correctly to keep Bukayo Saka's penalty out AFP via Getty Images

Canny Arsenal stopped Madrid from producing an attempt on target during the first half, testing Courtois again with the break approaching when Rice - scorer of two superb free-kicks during the first leg - fed Gabriel Martinelli inside the box on the left, the recipient responding with a powerful shot that stung the No1's palms at his near post.

The holders made David Raya make a save when Vinícius Júnior curled a strike into the goalkeeper's arms but Arsenal's continuing comfort level tempted Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti to enact a triple substitution, including the introduction of 18-year-old striker Endrick.

Four minutes later, Arsenal had their fourth goal of the tie and Saka a measure of redemption courtesy of a slick move started by the forward, who set off inside the penalty area to collect Mikel Merino's pass and chip a composed finish beyond Courtois following a beautiful exchange between Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Vinícius Júnior's eighth goal of the campaign proved a consolation for Real Madrid UEFA via Getty Images

The hosts replied swiftly, Vinícius Júnior winning possession from William Saliba on the edge of the penalty area and hooking the ball past Raya, but Arsenal were rarely troubled during the closing stages, with Rice orchestrating play in midfield and Ødegaard stinging Courtois' palms during added time.

Their triumph finished with a flourish, Martinelli finding the far corner of the net with a side-footed finish after Merino sent the forward clear as part of a rapid counterattack.

As it happened: Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (1-5 agg)

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

"The midfielder was the key player and a leader on the pitch, really helping his team defensively and using the ball with immense accuracy."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Graham Hunter, reporting from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

While the exit of the tournament holders and 15-time record winners is a significant moment, there's both an opportunity and a need to recognise how Arsenal achieved this. They were properly lauded for three wonderful goals last Tuesday and the athleticism of their work. But this was a tactical and strategic masterclass where the Gunners' players - students of Señor Arteta the professor - hit something like perfection. Compact lines vertically and horizontally, patience and persistence in their pressing, tackling and passing, wonderful self-confidence and, ultimately, a win to keep their club's 100% record at Madrid. Candidates to be named Player of the Match just queued up and Arsenal's raucous fans celebrated. This was an elite match in which the winners were wholly deserving of their spoils and, without question, buoyed for their chances in the semi-finals against Paris. What a prospect.



Reaction

To follow

Key stats

Arsenal reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2008/09.

The Gunners have won seven and drawn one of their last eight Champions League matches, including victories in each of their last four games in the competition away from home.

Seven of their last nine matches against Spanish teams have ended in victory (D1 L1).

Their tally of 30 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season is their highest in a single edition of the competition.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham equalled the record of 47 appearances in the competition for a player aged under 22, drawing level with former Blancos goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Luka Modrić has made 134 appearances in the UEFA Champions League proper for the club, surpassing Karim Benzema's total in this game. Only Casillas (150) has made more.

Their total of 41 appearances in the quarter-finals extends their own record.

To follow

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Endrick 61), Raúl Asencio (Modrić 74), Rüdiger, Alaba (Fran García); Valverde, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Rodrygo (Ceballos 61), Mbappé (Brahim Díaz 75), Vinícius Júnior

Arsenal: Raya; Timber (White 90+5), Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice (Zinchenko 90+5), Saka (Trossard 77), Merino, Martinelli (Tierney 90+5)