Champions League Team of the Week: Quarter-final second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris)

His saves kept Paris' noses in front in the tie, including an exceptional fingertip stop from Marcus Rashford and his foiling of Marco Asensio in a 1v1. "He made five important saves and was also constantly pushing the defensive line higher with his strong communication skills," said the UEFA Technical Observer.

Benjamin Pavard (Inter)

The Frenchman's first Inter goal was perfectly timed against former club Bayern, putting them 2-1 in front on the night. Defensively strong too, he won aerial duels, put in blocks and produced as many as seven clearances as well.

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

In a game in which he made 15 ball recoveries, Konsa's defensive work against Paris' transitions drew particular praise from the UEFA Technical Observer, as well as his good use of the ball. On top of that he was a threat at attacking set pieces and struck Villa's winner on the night.

Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal)

A strong presence at the heart of Arsenal's back line. On a Madrid night when they showed admirable organisation and discipline, Kiwior contributed with a range of clearances (four), aerial wins (three), blocks (two) and ball recoveries (six).

Nuno Mendes (Paris)

He showed his attacking ambition by scoring a fine second goal against Villa – his fourth of this Champions League campaign – and also delivered the line-breaking pass (one of six) down the left that led to the opening goal.

Michael Olise (Bayern)

Olise provided a threat on the ball down the right side for Bayern, making four key passes, asking questions with his 1v1 ability and linking well with his full-back, Konrad Laimer.

Pascal Gross (Dortmund)

In Dortmund's win over Barcelona, he played a pivotal role with his pressing work in midfield – as evidenced by his 38 ball pressures. In addition to working tirelessly to win balls back, Gross used it cleverly with six key passes.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal's first-leg hero excelled again at the Santiago Bernabéu. "He was their leader on the pitch," said the UEFA Technical Observer, lauding the way he helped the team defensively – with 12 ball recoveries and four interceptions – as well as his precise use of the ball.

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Villa's spirited Scot shone with both his industry and quality as he hit a spectacular goal from distance and also claimed an assist for the Youri Tielemans strike which sparked the Birmingham side's second-leg comeback.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Inter's skipper showed his predatory instincts with the equalising goal on the night vs Bayern and excelled all-round according to the UEFA Technical Observer, who cited "his clever movement, his ability to play 1v1, his understanding with Marcus Thuram and the midfielders, and his hard work for the team".

Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)

"So clinical in front of goal" was the concise verdict of the UEFA Technical Observer after the Guinean bowed out of this season's competition with his first Champions League hat-trick to return to the top of the scoring chart as he took his tally for an impressive debut campaign to 13 from 14 appearances.