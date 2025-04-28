Khvicha Kvaratskhelia interview: Luis Enrique's kindness and attacking riches at Paris Saint-Germain

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia only joined Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in January but the fleet-footed Georgian international has hit the ground running and already made vital contributions in their progress to a UEFA Champions League semi-final, the first leg of which takes place away to Arsenal on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old spoke to UEFA ahead of their trip to London and was gushing in his praise for coach Luis Enrique and the attacking options the coach has at his disposal as Paris look to end their wait for a first Champions League crown.

On settling in at Paris

The hardest part is that when a transfer happens in the winter you join the team in the middle of the season. Everything is challenging, and there's little time for adaptation.

However, I believe I've adapted quite well, thanks to the staff, the coaches, the club, and of course, the players. And that’s also important in life – when you're welcomed into a team and they make you feel like you've been part of it for a long time. The fact that they welcomed me into the family so quickly, and that I felt genuinely happy and comfortable, definitely helps me find my place on the pitch.

From the very first moments, I felt this strong support from the fans. Then, when I stepped onto the pitch, I felt both happy and like a great footballer. That's all thanks to this club – they treat you in a way that makes you believe in yourself and realise your worth as a player.

Luis Enrique and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrate after Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

On coach Luis Enrique

The role of the manager is incredibly important in a footballer's career. What struck me most about him was the kind of person he is and how he treats his players. When someone comes to you calmly and explains everything then the player tries even harder to understand and perform even better. He makes you feel, both on and off the pitch, that you have to give your all – for him, for the club, and for all the fans. He treats you with such respect and clarity. It's his humanity that made the biggest impression.

On the Champions League

It's probably the biggest tournament in football. It's every footballer's dream to play in it and everyone wants to win it, but it's incredibly difficult. Even reaching this stage is hard for any team. The name says it all – the Champions League. It's a tournament for champions. And every one of them has the ability and skill to become the champion of this tournament. We're trying to put our best foot forward, and I think we're doing really well. The key is to stay focused on our game, to concentrate fully on each match and each moment that lies ahead. I believe everything is possible for us.

Paris Saint-Germain attackers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola surge forward against Liverpool AFP via Getty Images

On Paris' attacking players

Their individual qualities really help me a lot because they create so many chances. Having such skilful and quick players around you, who can score goals and provide assists out of nowhere, is something to truly appreciate.

It's always a good thing to have some competition within the team but we're more focused on pushing one another to be better. That's extremely positive for the team, because it keeps everyone on their toes. When you've got top-quality players around you, you're naturally driven to give your best.

Creating that kind of healthy competition within a squad isn't easy, so it's great that we've managed to achieve it. [Désiré] Doué, [Ousmane] Dembélé, [Bradley] Barcola – they're all top players capable of performing at a very high level.

What stands out about Doué is his self-confidence. He's only 19 yet he's a real gift to football, with so much more to offer. What sets him apart from other young players is his love for the game and his professionalism. Everyone believes in him and his talent. We have so many quality attackers – it's what makes us one of the most dangerous sides in world football today.