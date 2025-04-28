Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Arsenal host Paris in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 29 April at 21:00 CET.

Arsenal vs Paris at a glance When: Tuesday 29 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: Champions League semi-final first leg

Who: The 2005/06 finalists versus the 2019/20 runners-up

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

No team comes into the last four on more of a high than Arsenal after they swept aside Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. As in that tie, the Gunners are at home first and they have arguably produced their best work in London so far in this campaign.

The 3-0 first-leg victory against Madrid stretched their unbeaten run to 17 UEFA competition home matches, so there will be a degree of expectancy in the opening instalment of their first Champions League semi-final since 2008/09. Mikel Arteta's men will also be buoyed by October's impressive 2-0 victory against Paris in front of their own fans in this season's league phase.

Though Paris have yet to win in five competitive games against the north London club (D3 L2), they will take heart from the fact that they have seen off two high-flying Premier League sides in the knockout phase already this season – Liverpool in the round of 16 and Aston Villa in the quarter-finals – and had won four straight away games in the Champions League before their second-leg defeat at Villa Park.

The French outfit are also more experienced at this stage of the competition, having now reached the semi-finals in four of the last six seasons.

Arsenal's road to the Champions League last four

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli



Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: DWWDWD

Latest: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League, 23/04



Paris

Form: LDWLWW

Latest: Paris 1-3 Nice, Ligue 1, 25/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

All Paris' 2024/25 Champions League goals

What the coaches say

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "My preference has always been to play the second game at home, but it's what we have at the moment. So, learn from it, see what the advantages are and the opportunities where they are. In European games, the second leg is absolute madness. It can go anywhere. So, it's great to learn as well about these kinds of scenarios and why these things happen, because it can be very useful for us."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We will prepare [for set pieces] in the same way as we did against Liverpool. Liverpool are a team that have at least as much potential as Arsenal, if not more. Aston Villa also had great potential in this area, as do the majority of Ligue 1 teams. We will not prepare our team based on this aspect of the game in particular. But it is obvious that we must be competitive everywhere."

Reporter's view

Joe Terry, match reporter: Paris' upward trajectory since their 2-0 loss away to Arsenal in the league phase has been nothing short of incredible. Deservedly beaten that day, they have since formed one of the most cohesive sides in the world. The same, however, is true of Arsenal, who seem to be getting more confident in every round, especially following two comprehensive wins against the now former champions Real Madrid. Such ingredients make this semi-final match-up potentially one for the ages.

Match stats and facts