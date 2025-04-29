Arsenal 0-1 Paris: Visitors earn impressive away win thanks to early Ousmane Dembélé goal

Paris will carry a one-goal advantage into next Wednesday's second leg at Parc des Princes after Ousmane Dembéle's early finish rewarded a confident display at Arsenal.

Key moments 4': Dembélé guides in low Kvaratskhelia cross

31': Doué and Fabián Ruiz go close

47': Merino ruled offside after heading in

56': Donnarumma superbly saves from Trossard

85': Gonçalo Ramos hits crossbar

Match in brief: Paris rewarded after electric start

Unfazed by a buoyant home atmosphere, Paris started confidently and soon found their reward, Dembélé arriving in the box to guide in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's low cross in the fourth minute and end a run of five games without a goal in all competitions.

Ousmane Dembélé got Paris off to a flying start UEFA via Getty Images

Unsettling Arsenal with their relentless pressing, Paris stayed on the front foot and might have doubled their lead in the 31st minute but for a fine David Raya save from Désiré Doué’s driven effort and the woodwork, which denied Fabián Ruiz after he had collected the rebound.

Arsenal did not go in to the break without some encouragement, though, a promising conclusion to the half ending with Gabriel Martinelli forcing a smart Gianluigi Donnarumma save after running on to Myles Lewis-Skelly's precise through ball.

Arsenal's best chance of the first half fell to Gabriel Martinelli Getty Images

The hosts maintained that momentum after the break and looked to have capitalised on it when, with the first chance of the half, Mikel Merino headed in Declan Rice's free-kick, but the Spain international was ruled offside.

Leandro Trossard was the next to threaten, bearing down on goal after Rice had charged upfield and released him, but his left-footed drive was tipped beyond the post by Donnarumma.

Leandro Trossard was denied by a superb Gianluigi Donnarumma save Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Paris successfully stemmed the Gunners' flow as the second half continued, remaining compact and controlling possession to leave Arsenal frustrated and secure a one-goal advantage ahead of next Wednesday's second leg, though they would have had a greater cushion had Gonçalo Ramos kept his 85th-minute effort under the crossbar.

As it happened: Arsenal 0-1 Paris

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Vitinha (Paris)

"Vitinha was a key player in the attacking phase and constantly gave balance to his team, as well as running forward and trying to go behind defenders. He worked hard to regain the ball and was always positioned well protecting the defenders while offering a solution in possession."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Vitinha with the Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

Joe Terry, match reporter

A very impressive performance tonight from Paris, who showed so many positive qualities; an electric start that put them into the lead, the ability to suffer when Arsenal were on top and then, perhaps best of all, exceptional game management in the second half, when they used the ball cleverly to take the sting out of the game. The positive for Arsenal is the deficit is easily bridgeable, but they'll know the odds will be against them next week.

Reaction

Luis Enrique, Paris coach, speaking to Prime Video Sport: "With emotions high, it's difficult to analyse the game. We tried to play our way, scored the first goal [early], suffered a lot sometimes and could have scored a second goal. The second leg is going to be very tough."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "We are at half-time, so my message is exactly the same as it was against Real Madrid at home [3-0 win]. We have to go to Paris and win the game, which we are more than capable of doing. I saw two very good teams, where the margins were so small. They were efficient in front of goal and their goalkeeper made a difference."

Mikel Arteta in the post-match press conference UEFA via Getty Images

Vitinha, Paris midfielder, speaking to Prime Video Sport: "It was a great night for the group. We had the ball for most of the game. We had to adapt to the different circumstances of the match and we did, defending and attacking well."

David Raya, Arsenal goalkeeper, speaking to Prime Video Sport: "We showed from the 25th minute that we can win against any team. We've shown this season we can win away from home, so we're going to go to Paris next week to win the game."

Alan Shearer, Prime Video Sport "I think Arsenal fans will accept Paris were the better team. It's not an impossible task for Arsenal, but they know they're up against a good team with really good individuals who will make it tight in the second leg."



Key stats

Dembélé is the first French player to score in the Champions League semi-finals for Paris. The France forward now has eight goals in nine Champions League appearances since the start of 2025 and seven goals in his last five away matches in the competition.

Luis Enrique's side have scored first in six of their last eight Champions League matches.

This was Paris' first win against Arsenal at the sixth attempt (D2 L3).

Paris have won five of their last six away matches in the Champions League (L1).

The French side have played 97 matches since their last goalless game in the Champions League, a 0-0 draw with Real Madrid in 2015.

Arsenal were unbeaten in 17 home European matches, stretching back to March 2021, before losing to Paris.

Aged 18 years 39 days, substitute Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest English player to make a Champions League semi-final appearance. Team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly (18 years and 125 days) set a new record at kick-off but it only lasted until the 90th minute, when Nwaneri replaced Martin Ødegaard.

Line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber (White 83), Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard (Nwaneri 90), Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves (Zaïre-Emery 89), Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué (Gonçalo Ramos 76), Dembélé (Barcola 70), Kvaratskhelia