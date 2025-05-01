Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-final first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris)

Paris' big Italian goalkeeper played a crucial role once more, his five saves including superb low stops to his left to thwart Arsenal pair Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard after each broke clear of the defence.

Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

The Inter wing-back excelled on Wednesday, crossing for Marcus Thuram's opening goal then adding two of his own – one with an eye-catching scissor-kick. As the UEFA Technical Observer said: "He was defensively solid and very decisive in attack. His stamina and speed created a lot of problems for Barcelona."

Marquinhos (Paris)

The experienced Paris skipper provided his customary leadership as his team earned a clean sheet in north London, his defensive work including four clearances and four pressure regains.

Francesco Acerbi (Inter)

Led Inter's defensive resistance to Barcelona's brilliant attack, his night's work including four clearances, two successful aerial duels, a block and an interception – plus the header that led to Dumfries' volleyed strike.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

The 18-year-old left-back halted both dribbles he faced and showed his own ball-carrying ability when taking the ball past Achraf Hakimi before teeing up Martinelli for Arsenal's best attempt of the first half.

Nicolò Barella (Inter)

The midfielder's line-breaking pass sent Dumfries away in the move for Inter's opening goal and he was typically tireless in his work off the ball, with 14 ball recoveries and 17 ball pressures.

Vitinha (Paris)

Provided balance in Paris' midfield and impressed the UEFA Technical Observer with his use of the ball: "He can play long and short and penetrating passes. He can support and see players between the lines or running behind defenders. And he can see the defenders when they are under pressure and can give them a solution."

Pedri (Barcelona)

A major influence on Barcelona's display against Inter, he was industrious with his pressing off the ball and looked to take the initiative on it – evidenced by his 13 one vs ones attempted in the opposition half, as many as Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

"He showed us the way," said Barça coach Hansi Flick of the irrepressible 17-year-old, who marked his 100th club appearance by scoring a stunning first-half goal, hitting the goalframe twice and taking the game to Inter, breaking the lines with his ball-carrying and feeding the ball into the box more than any other player.

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

With his clever movement into deeper positions, he was integral to the Paris attacking plan. Moreover, it was his 33rd club goal of this season that separated the teams in north London and meant he has now been the match winner at both Anfield and the Arsenal Stadium.

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Showcased his phenomenal shooting ability from outside the area with the strike that, via the crossbar and goalkeeper Yann Sommer's back, earned Barcelona a draw, having earlier teed up Ferran Torres to score.