UEFA Champions League semi-finals: What to look out for in the second legs

The UEFA Champions League final is within sight as Inter seek to press home their advantage against Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain hope to build on a 1-0 away success against Arsenal.

UEFA.com previews all the action ahead of the semi-final second legs on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 May.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET

Tuesday 6 May

A 3-3 draw at Barcelona looks like a tremendous first-leg result for Inter on paper, but given that the Italian side were 2-0 up at one point (and opened the scoring after just 30 seconds), both teams could claim some kind of moral victory from that first instalment. Now one of them has to win this tie for real.

Inter overcame Barcelona in the semis the last time they won the Champions League, in 2009/10, and with home advantage at San Siro, the odds look to be tilted slightly in favour of Simone Inzaghi's charges. "[Barcelona] know they're facing a great side in Inter, and in Milan," said the Nerazzurri coach. "Our fans know that we've been giving our utmost in difficult times and we know that Tuesday will be a 'final'."

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick would not dispute that ("I think this qualifies for that description of the 'final before the final!'" he joked after the first leg), but the German tactician does not seem excessively daunted. Indeed, he believes the fact that Inter also need to win means there could be spaces for his team to exploit.

"Inter can't just defend; they have to try to score too," he said. "We play with style and confidence, and we know what we can do. We have 90 minutes, and hopefully that's enough to get to the final. That's our goal, and we will fight for it."

Flick can only hope that his side will have learned the right lessons from the first leg ("They are particularly strong at corners," noted forward Raphinha). There is certainly not much Barcelona can do about Inter's height advantage, and Inzaghi will hope to once more use pace and power against a team that rarely lose possession.

"We prepared ourselves for the fact that we might have to hit a few more long balls [in the first leg] and we did that well," said Inter keeper Yann Sommer. "We'll also try that in the second game. I'm looking forward to it."

Did you know: Barcelona have lost their last four semi-final away games; they have managed only two away wins overall at this stage of the competition (D2 L11).

Wednesday 7 May

Ousmane Dembélé's early goal in London, his eighth in nine Champions League appearances since the start of 2025, has left Paris in sight of their second final. However, the striker may miss the return leg through injury and coach Luis Enrique is adamant that the French champions still face a huge task at the Parc des Princes.

"Our sole objective is to win the second leg at home as well," said the Spaniard. "With Arsenal, we cannot let our guard down and be complacent. This is a team who can completely rewrite history in one second and we'll be back to square one. Nothing is in the bag yet, as they'll have nothing to lose."

Gianluigi Donnarumma made crucial saves as Paris eliminated Liverpool and then Aston Villa in the previous rounds. He made more vital interventions in north London and will need to be on his toes again in the French capital. "That's the work of goalkeepers, no? Save the team," said Luis Enrique. "They work every day for that. In a semi-final, you need every player to perform at a high level."

Paris have won 18 of the 19 UEFA competition ties in which they have recorded a first-leg away win, the only exception a defeat against Manchester United in the 2018/19 round of 16, a tie they lost on away goals (2-0 a, 1-3 h).

That is a small glimmer of hope for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and goalkeeper David Raya maintains that, even if his side lost the first leg, they have demonstrated what it will take to win the second. "We showed from the 25th minute that we can win against any team," he said. "We've shown this season we can win away from home, so we're going to go to Paris next week to win the game."

Did you know: Arsenal have never overturned a home first-leg defeat in European competition, losing all five ties – most recently against Barcelona in the 2015/16 round of 16 (0-2 h, 1-3 a).