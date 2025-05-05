Inter vs Barcelona Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Inter take on Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 6 May at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 6 May (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg﻿

Who: Five-time winners Barcelona versus three-time European champions Inter

First leg: 3-3

What do you need to know?

A Champions League classic unfurled in Barcelona to leave this tie finely poised, the hosts fighting back to draw after trailing 2-0 and 3-2. Much of that was thanks to an inspired performance from Lamine Yamal, now the youngest goalscorer in Champions League semi-final history.

Before the 17-year-old, it was Marcus Thuram scoring a record-breaking goal, his audacious flick after 30 seconds the fastest-ever goal in a Champions League semi-final. The outstanding Denzel Dumfries struck twice from set pieces, the first to double Inter's lead and the second to restore it following Yamal and Ferran Torres' rebuttals, before Raphinha's sizzling shot made its way in off the crossbar and the back of Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, tying the scores ahead of Tuesday's meeting in Milan.

As revealed by Frenkie de Jong, Barça will be focusing on amending their set-piece shortcomings ahead of the decider. Inter, meanwhile, are drawing up plans to better contain Yamal, though Simone Inzaghi is the first to acknowledge quite how difficult that task is, the Inter coach describing the young winger as "the kind of talent that comes along every 50 years".

Many of Inzaghi's men will have their eyes on Champions League final redemption, nine of their matchday squad appearing in their 2023 loss to Manchester City, while Barça are aiming for a first showpiece since their 2015 triumph.

Highlights: Barcelona 3-3 Inter

Possible line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Thuram



Barcelona: Szczęsny; Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

Form guide

Inter

Form: WDLLLD

Latest: Inter 1-0 Verona, Serie A, 03/05



Barcelona

Form: WDWWWL

Latest: Valladolid 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga, 03/05

Barcelona vs Inter: Classic previous meetings

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We saw a fantastic match [in the first leg] and we knew that semi-finals are difficult. We could even have won. I really liked the impact that our subs had. Our fans know that we've been giving our utmost in difficult times and we know that Tuesday will be a 'final'."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "[In the second leg] Inter can't just defend. They have to try and score too. It's the semi-finals of the Champions League and the four best teams in Europe are there. We play with style and confidence, and we know what we can do. We have 90 minutes next week, and hopefully that's enough to get to the final. That's our goal, and we will fight for it."

Reporter's view

Paolo Menicucci, match reporter

"Like looking at a Caravaggio or listening to Mozart, when football is like this, it makes you believe God invented it." Italian newspaper La Repubblica used these words to poetically describe the first leg, while legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi said it was "a triumph of football". It's therefore impossible not to have high expectations for the return game. I'm certainly expecting another beauty between two teams with different styles – Barcelona will likely take the initiative, with Inter trying to hurt them via quick transitions. They should both be ready to exchange blows for 90 minutes, just like they did in Spain, in order to reach the final.

