Paris vs Arsenal Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris Saint-Germain host Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 7 May at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg﻿

Who: The 2020 finalists against the 2006 runners-up

First leg: Arsenal 0-1 Paris

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Ousmane Dembélé struck inside four minutes to spark an engrossing, tightly fought first leg in London. The 27-year-old's eighth goal of the current Champions League campaign gave Paris their first-ever win against Arsenal at the sixth attempt (D3 L2). "We suffered a lot," admitted Luis Enrique, whose team ended Arsenal's 17-match unbeaten run in European home games to edge closer to a first final since 2020.

The Gunners responded well after a difficult opening period, settling into the contest and forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into action when Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were sent through on goal.

History is not on their side as they eye a second-leg turnaround – Arsenal never previously recovering from a first-leg home defeat in Europe (five attempts) – but coach Mikel Arteta remains defiant. "We're going to have to do something special in Paris," he said, with a place in the club's first Champions League final in 19 years up for grabs.

Highlights: Arsenal 0-1 Paris

Possible line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia



Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey; Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Form guide

Paris

Form: LWLDWL

Latest: Strasbourg 2-1 Paris, Ligue 1, 03/05



Arsenal

Form: LLDWWD

Latest: Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth, Premier League, 03/05

Arsenal vs Paris previous meetings

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "Our sole objective is to win the second leg at home as well. With Arsenal, we cannot let our guard down and be complacent. This is a team who can completely rewrite history in one second and we'll be back to square one. Nothing is in the bag yet, as they'll have nothing to lose."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "If you want to be in the Champions League final, you have to do something special. We're going to have to do something special in Paris to be there."

Reporter's view

Alex Clementson, match reporter

Recent domestic disappointments may provide the backdrop, but the truth is all eyes have been on this crucial second leg. Paris will use their performance in north London as a blueprint for further success: a blistering opening spell, before exerting a level of control befitting of European champions. As for Arteta's men, their banner over the weekend said it all: "Believe." They beat Real Madrid in their own backyard, and they'll need to channel those heroics as they descend on a raucous Parc des Princes.

Match stats and facts