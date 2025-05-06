Inter 4-3 Barcelona aet (agg: 7-6): Davide Frattesi settles epic semi second leg to send Nerazzurri into final

Inter are through to their second UEFA Champions League final in three years as Davide Frattesi's curling extra-time strike settled one of the most extraordinary knockout ties in the tournament's history, the Nerazzurri winning 4-3 after extra time on the night, 7-6 on aggregate.

Key moments 21': Lautaro strokes hosts into the lead

45+1': Çalhanoğlu doubles advantage from the spot

54': Eric García volley offers Barcelona hope

57': Sommer superbly denies García a second

60': Olmo heads Barça level

87': Raphinha completes comeback for visitors

90+3': Acerbi strikes at the death to force extra time

99': Frattesi curls Inter back ahead

114': Sommer brilliantly saves from Yamal

Match in brief: Inter edge unforgettable encounter

Inter players celebrate their extra-time winner in the Champions League semi-final Getty Images

Following last week's pulsating 3-3 draw in Catalonia expectations were high for another thriller. But nobody could have predicted the remarkable twists and turns that were to come in a game which somehow managed to surpass even that dramatic first leg.

The match came to life in the 21st minute, with Federico Dimarco winning the ball high up the pitch for Inter and stabbing it through to Denzel Dumfries, who unselfishly squared for Lautaro Martínez to tuck home into an empty net for his eighth goal in his last seven Champions League matches.

The match as it happened

On the stroke of half-time the hosts doubled their advantage when Pau Cubarsí tripped Martínez in the box and Hakan Çalhanoğlu coolly sent Wojciech Szczęsny the wrong way with his penalty to leave the Nerazzurri seemingly within touching distance of Munich.

Just as in the first leg, though, Barça mounted a spectacular comeback. First right-back Eric García got the ball rolling with a tremendous volley from Gerard Martín's cross to offer the visitors hope. The same player should then have scored again just moments later, but Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer spectacularly denied him from close range.

Three minutes later, though, the visitors did find an equaliser for the third time in this tie, with Dani Olmo's bullet header from another pinpoint Martín ball levelling at 5-5 on aggregate.

Just like in the first leg, Barcelona fought back from behind UEFA via Getty Images

Both teams missed chances to gain the advantage before it looked as though Raphinha would be the match-winner, the Barça forward slotting into the bottom corner for his 13th goal of the campaign to put his side ahead in the tie for the first time.

But just when it looked as though that would be the end of the drama, Inter veteran Francesco Acerbi popped up to guide the ball into the roof of the net to send the San Siro delirious and force extra time.

Neither team were willing to settle for penalties after such a titanic duel, and it was Inter who went back ahead in the 100th minute as Davide Frattesi kept his cool amid the chaos to curl his side into a 7-6 aggregate lead.

Still Barça refused to give in, and Sommer produced perhaps the best of his many saves across the two legs to stretch full length and tip Yamal's bending effort wide.

Simone Inzaghi's side defended with their backs to the wall in the closing stages, and there was an outpouring of emotion and joy as the final whistle blew on this epic encounter, with the hosts booking their place in the Munich final on 31 May.

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Yann Sommer (Inter)

Yann Sommer made a series of brilliant saves for Inter AFP via Getty Images

"Kept Inter in the game with some magical intuitive saves, and denied Yamal in extra time to send his side into the final. Key moments at key times from the Swiss keeper."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Paolo Menicucci, match reporter

A semi-final that will be remembered for many years, maybe forever. After the thrilling 3-3 from the first leg, Inter played the perfect first half, taking a two-goal lead at the interval before Barcelona stunned them in the second half with three goals. When the Nerazzurri's dreams of reaching their second final in three years seemed to have vanished, Acerbi scored the most unexpected equaliser, before Frattesi became the hero in extra-time alongside Sommer with his amazing saves. Both sides would have probably deserved to play the final in Munich after showing amazing character – not to mention quality – but only Inter will have that privilege after one of the most epic nights in their already great history.



Reaction

Yann Sommer, Inter goalkeeper: "I'm very happy, we played an incredible match. Which save will I remember? The last one on Lamine Yamal; he is a great player and fortunately it didn't go in. Many teams would have given up after going down 3-2 but we didn't, and managed to come back."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "I'm very disappointed that we're out - but I'm not disappointed about the performance of my team. They tried everything. We're out, but next year we'll start again and we'll make our fans, the club and everyone around us happy."

Alan Shearer, Amazon Prime pundit "What we've witnessed this evening has been something very, very special. Two teams going head to head and providing an incredible football match. It's been a pleasure to be here. Great credit to Inter; they were done. Somehow, they've managed to find a way back and get into the final. And they deserve to be there."

Key stats

This was the joint-highest scoring Champions League knockout tie ever, along with Liverpool's 7-6 semi-final aggregate win over Roma in 2017/18.

Inter are through to their seventh European Cup/Champions League final, a second in three seasons.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last 16 Champions League home matches (W13 D3), since a 0-2 defeat against Bayern in the group stage in September 2022.

Simone Inzaghi's side have won six of their last seven Champions League two-legged ties.

There were a total of 67 goals scored in Barcelona's 14 Champions League matches this season.

To follow

Line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck (Darmian 71), Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries (De Vrij 108), Barella, Çalhanoğlu (Zieliński 79), Mkhitaryan (Frattesi 79), Dimarco (Augusto 55); Martínez (Taremi 71), Thuram

Barcelona: Szczęsny; Eric García (Fort 98), Cubarsí (Gavi 106), Iñigo Martínez (Ronald Araújo 76), Gerard Martín; De Jong, Pedri (Pau Victor 106); Yamal, Olmo (Fermín López 83), Raphinha; Ferran Torres (Lewandowski 90+1)