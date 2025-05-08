Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-final second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Yann Sommer (Inter)

Made seven saves against Barcelona including fantastic stops from Eric García and Lamine Yamal – the latter with his fingertips, deep into extra time. The fact the shots he saved had an accumulated xG of 1.21 underlines their significance.

Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

Worked hard to limit Gabriel Martinelli in 1v1s and excelled offensively too. As well as scoring, the Player of the Match made more ball carries than any other Paris player (11) and covered 1.2km with his high-intensity runs.

Marquinhos (Paris)

Paris' experienced defensive leader used all his know-how against Arsenal. His efforts included seven clearances and three successful aerial duels and he stopped both dribbles he faced too.

Francesco Acerbi (Inter)

With 11 clearances and three interceptions, the veteran centre-back dug deep with the rest of his colleagues and also, crucially, went forward – in open play – to score Inter's added-time equaliser.

Gerard Martín (Barcelona)

On only his second Champions League knockout appearance, the home-grown full-back made an important attacking contribution with two assists, as well as pressing hard to achieve 19 ball recoveries.

Nicolò Barella (Inter)

Covered 16.36km against Barcelona – the most of any player on the San Siro pitch – and his unceasing industry yielded 34 ball pressures and 14 ball recoveries.

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi described his display as "sensational" after he dictated Barcelona's play with his positioning and movement, always there to pick up second balls and support his defenders when they stepped up.

Fabián Ruiz (Inter)

A powerful and influential figure at the heart of the Paris midfield, he scored a superb opening goal – his first of this Champions League season – and caught the eye with his passing, operating as the smooth link between defence and attack for Luis Enrique's team.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Once again the teenager tested Inter to the full with his dribbling skills and creativity, and he brought the very best out of Sommer with that late curling shot which the goalkeeper tipped away.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Inter's skipper shrugged off fitness concerns to make a big impact during his 70 minutes on the pitch. He claimed the opening goal – his ninth on the road to the final – and won the penalty kick for the Nerazzurri's second.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

His ability to drive with the ball was key to Paris' threat on transitions against Arsenal – with one such run leading to their second goal. The Georgian also struck a post and worked hard defensively with 24 ball pressures.