Priceless Moments of the Week: Sommer, Acerbi, Donnarumma and Fabián Ruiz shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Sommer saves Inter in Stadio San Siro classic

"Which save will I remember? The last one on Lamine Yamal," said Yann Sommer – and there were plenty to choose from.

The Swiss goalkeeper was in inspired form as his string of match-defining saves kept Inter alive in another pulsating clash with Barcelona. With the score level at 2-2 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate, Sommer's interventions proved crucial.

He had already denied Eric García at point-blank range, darting across goal to block the defender's effort, before swatting away a Lamine Yamal strike destined for the top corner in the 77th minute.

Extra time brought more pressure, but Sommer didn't blink – stretching to tip Yamal's curled attempt wide, then standing firm to repel a fierce shot from close range.

"It was a crazy game. I am really proud of this team and how we played. We were already kind of out, and then we came back – amazing," said the Player of the Match.

Semi-final highlights: Inter 4-3 Barcelona

Acerbi takes matters into his own hands

Francesco Acerbi broke ranks to rescue Inter and push their sizzling semi-final thriller into extra time.

The centre-back slipped in front of his marker to meet Denzel Dumfries' driven cross and clip in Inter's stoppage-time equaliser, making it 3-3 on the night.

"Acerbi himself decided to move into the attack in the final part of the game," admitted Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. "But I didn't stop him doing it because we had nothing more to lose."

It was Acerbi's first Champions League goal in 36 appearances for Inter, Lazio and Milan – and at 37 years and 85 days, it made him the second-oldest semi-final scorer in the competition's history, just 63 days shy of Ryan Giggs' 2011 record.

Francesco Acerbi celebrates his goal UEFA via Getty Images

Donnarumma delivers again for Paris

Gianluigi Donnarumma delivered another standout performance – just as he had in the first leg – as Paris sank Arsenal to reach the Munich final.

Paris' No1 was tested early, reacting instinctively to block Gabriel Martinelli's point-blank effort inside four minutes. Moments later, he was at full stretch to palm away Martin Ødegaard's fierce strike.

After the break, it was Bukayo Saka's turn to test the Italian. His curving attempt looked bound for the far corner, until Donnarumma leapt high to tip it wide.

"Unbelievable" was Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's assessment of the goalkeeper's display.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Italia post-match, Donnarumma reflected on his form: "I'm trying to work on my weak points. I think I've improved." He also joked that the scar on his cheek has made him "a bit meaner [...] more aggressive."

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Arsenal

Timely Ruiz strike sparks Paris

Fabián Ruiz chose the perfect moment to open his Champions League account.

Netting his first-ever goal in the competition on his 46th outing, the midfielder's magnificent strike, against the run of play, heralded Paris' charge to the final.

After Thomas Partey's headed clearance from a free-kick dropped to him on the edge of the box, Ruiz took control with finesse. He opened his body, nudged the ball around the charging Martinelli with his chest, let it bounce, and then fired an unstoppable shot past David Raya.

The Paris bench erupted, with Luis Enrique and his team leaping to their feet in celebration as they edged closer to only their second-ever Champions League final.