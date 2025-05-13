Champions League final: Paris and Inter's previous appearances

Paris Saint-Germain will take part in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in six seasons, while Inter will be making their seventh European Cup/Champions League showpiece appearance in Munich.

We look back over the 2025 finalists' previous deciders in European football's elite club competition, including Paris' near miss in 2020 and the Nerazzurri's crowning glory under José Mourinho.

Build-up to the final

2020: Paris 0-1 Bayern

(Coman 59)

Kingsley Coman's goal against his old club settled a tight final in Lisbon. Thomas Tuchel's Paris looked to have the measure of Hansi Flick's side as Manuel Neuer made point-blank saves in the first half from Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. But Joshua Kimmich's teasing cross to the back post invited Coman to head low across Keylor Navas for the winner and Neuer then denied Marquinhos an equaliser.

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

1964: Inter 3-1 Real Madrid

(Mazzola 43 76, Milani 61; Felo 70)

Former Barcelona coach Helenio Herrera downed his old rivals Madrid with an Inter team built on solid foundations, including sweeper Armando Picchi and full-back Giacinto Facchetti. Other stars included Spain's Luis Suárez, Brazil's Jair and Italy's own Sandro Mazzola. It was Mazzola who stole the show – his opener from 20 metres was the pick of the goals – as Inter lifted the trophy for the first time at the Praterstadion in Vienna.

1965: Inter 1-0 Benfica

(Jair 43)

Playing at their own home stadium of San Siro, Inter became the third club to retain the European Cup thanks to Jair's goal on the brink of half-time, his low effort squirming under goalkeeper Costa Pereira. Mazzola hit the woodwork after the interval, but the Italian side had already done enough with Benfica star Eusébio kept quiet by the man-to-man marking of midfielder Gianfranco Bedin.

Inter's three European Cup triumphs

1967: Celtic 2-1 Inter

(Gemmell 63, Chalmers 84; Mazzola 7pen)

Mazzola was again to the fore as he gave Inter an early lead, but Jock Stein's Scottish side came from behind in Lisbon to take the trophy to Britain for the first time. The winner came six minutes from time, when Bobby Murdoch's shot from the edge of the area was deflected past Giuliano Sarti by Steve Chalmers.

1972: Ajax 2-0 Inter

(Cruyff 47 76)

Johan Cruyff scored twice at the home of rivals Feyenoord in Rotterdam as Ajax, by now under the charge of Romanian Ștefan Kovács rather than Rinus Michels, won the second of their three straight titles.

2010: Bayern 0-2 Inter

(Milito 35 70)

The 45-year wait for another European crown ended thanks to Mourinho and Diego Milito. Mourinho steered Inter to successive Serie A titles in 2009 and 2010, but bringing European glory back to the club after the long wait was the icing on the cake of this treble-winning campaign. Milito's brilliantly-taken double made the difference in Madrid.

2023: Manchester City 1-0 Inter

(Rodri 68)

City goalkeeper Ederson thwarted Lautaro Martínez minutes before Rodri's well-placed finish set Pep Guardiola's side on the road to their maiden Champions League crown. Simone Inzaghi's men had further chances, but Federico Dimarco's looping header hit the crossbar and Ederson made a point-blank save to deny Romelu Lukaku in the dying seconds.

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter



